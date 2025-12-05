News Americas, New York, Fri., Dec. 5, 2025: Guyana’s hotel landscape has transformed dramatically in recent years as rising tourism, booming business travel, and major cricket events drive demand for quality accommodations. Once known for limited hotel stock, the new, oil rich South American CARICOM nation now offers an expanding mix of international brands, boutique properties, and full-service hotels across Georgetown and beyond. Whether you’re visiting for cricket, business, eco-tourism, or Guyana’s oil-driven economic boom, here are the 12 Best Hotels In Guyana For 2026 travelers should know.

1. Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown

Ranked #1, the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown is widely regarded as the country’s leading property for luxury, service, and amenities. Located in the heart of Georgetown with sweeping ocean views, the hotel combines modern design with proximity to key landmarks such as St. George’s Cathedral, the Promenade Gardens, and the Umana Yana Cultural Center. Its position near the US, British, and Canadian Embassies also makes it a convenient choice for business travelers.

Guests can choose from stylish rooms and suites featuring expansive work desks, plush pillowtop beds, and views of either the city or the ocean. Amenities include an outdoor pool with cabanas, a tranquil garden area, a fitness center, complimentary parking, and laundry services. The property is pet-friendly with restrictions, offers free high-speed Wi-Fi, and provides executive lounge access for Platinum-level members.

Dining options are varied and upscale. Terra Mare Restaurant serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes paired with an extensive wine list, while Caribe Boardwalk Pool Bar & Grill offers casual meals and cocktails by the pool. KAIE Sushi and Tapas Bar provides lighter fare and evening drinks in a relaxed setting.

Situated at Block Alpha, Battery Road, Kingston, the hotel is within walking distance of cultural attractions such as the Georgetown Lighthouse and the Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology. It is approximately six miles from Ogle Airport and 23 miles from Cheddi Jagan International Airport, with restaurants and shops nearby.

Consistently rated among the top hotels in Georgetown, the Marriott receives high marks for cleanliness, attentive service, and its central location. It caters to both business and leisure travellers, offering five meeting rooms with capacity for up to 169 people. Reviews frequently highlight the ocean views, comfortable accommodations, and the quality of the on-site dining experiences.

2. Pegasus Hotel Guyana

Ranked #2, Pegasus Hotel Guyana is an iconic landmark in Georgetown, first established in 1969. Situated on Seawall Road at the delta of the Demerara River and the Atlantic Ocean, the property offers sweeping seascape views and a central location within walking distance of major commercial and cultural sites. Its long-standing reputation for service and elegance makes it a preferred choice for both business and leisure travellers.

The seven-storey hotel combines modern architecture with elegant style and features a range of room types, including ocean, city, and pool view options, as well as suites and non-smoking rooms. Guest amenities include air conditioning, private balconies or terraces, coffee makers, daily maid service, free high-speed Wi-Fi, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast, a children’s playground, airport transportation, and room service. A major renovation in 2012 updated facilities while preserving the property’s classic charm.

Dining and entertainment are central to the Pegasus experience, with six outlets offering both local and international cuisine. The Aura Sky Lounge is a highlight, providing a 360-degree view of Georgetown and the Atlantic Ocean, while other venues cater to both casual and fine dining preferences.

The hotel is also a preferred venue for meetings and events, with spaces such as the Grand Savannah Suite and Savannah Suite accommodating conferences, weddings, and social gatherings. Over the years, Pegasus has hosted international dignitaries and celebrities, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination in Guyana.

Situated in Kingston, Georgetown, the hotel is close to attractions including St. George’s Cathedral, the National Museum, Stabroek Market, the Georgetown Lighthouse, and the Guyana Marine Turtle Monument. It is approximately 6.8 kilometres from Ogle Airport and 37.5 kilometres from Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Guest reviews consistently note the hotel’s family-friendly atmosphere, personalized service, and scenic views. Rated 3.4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor with over 400 reviews, Pegasus Hotel Guyana remains a popular choice for travellers, with notable past guests including Prince Charles, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, and legendary cricketer Clive Lloyd.

3. Courtyard By Marriott Cheddi Jagan International Airport

This recently opened hotel has fast become ranked among Guyana’s most strategic hospitality developments, the Courtyard by Marriott Cheddi Jagan International Airport is the nation’s first airport hotel, situated directly across from Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Timehri. As Marriott’s second property in Guyana, it has quickly established itself as a hub for both business and leisure travellers, offering international-standard comfort and convenience at the country’s busiest gateway.

The hotel features modern guest rooms designed for accessibility and efficiency, with amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, Smart televisions, air conditioning, blackout curtains, and ergonomic workspaces. Guests benefit from onsite dining at the Hangar Restaurant & Run Way Bar, an outdoor pool, fitness center, meeting and event facilities, complimentary laundry services, and free parking. Shuttle services are available to both Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) and Eugene F. Correia Airport (OGL). Pets are not permitted. Standard check-in begins at 3:00 pm, with check-out at 12:00 pm.

Positioned to serve transit passengers, business delegations, and eco-tourists, the property strengthens Guyana’s tourism infrastructure by aligning local hospitality with global standards. Its opening marked a milestone in the country’s ability to accommodate international travellers at the point of arrival.

Located in Timehri, the Courtyard provides convenient access to Georgetown’s colonial architecture, Stabroek Market, and the Botanical Gardens, while also serving as a launchpad for excursions to Kaieteur Falls, the Essequibo River, and Guyana’s renowned rainforest and wildlife tours.

Guest reviews consistently rate the hotel highly, with Booking.com scores averaging 8.8 out of 10. Visitors highlight the friendliness of staff, the prime location opposite the airport, and the balance of comfort and convenience, making the Courtyard by Marriott Cheddi Jagan International Airport a reliable choice for travellers seeking seamless access and international-standard service in Guyana.

4. AC Hotel Georgetown Guyana

Ranked among Georgetown’s most significant new developments, the AC Hotel Georgetown Guyana is Marriott’s third property in the country, located in the Goedverwagting area near the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, (Ogle). With its clean, modern design and European heritage, the hotel has quickly positioned itself as a cornerstone of Georgetown’s growing hospitality sector, serving both business and leisure travelers.

The property features 152 thoughtfully designed guest rooms that emphasize modern simplicity and functionality. Amenities include high-speed Wi-Fi, Smart televisions, air conditioning, ergonomic workspaces, and blackout curtains. Guests can enjoy three onsite restaurants—the AC Kitchen, AC Lounge®, and AC Pool Bar—alongside an outdoor pool with cabanas, a fitness center, meeting and event facilities, complimentary laundry services, and free parking. Pets are not permitted. Standard check-in begins at 3:00 pm, with check-out at 12:00 pm.

Constructed at a cost of approximately US$50 million by Trinuyana Investments Inc. in partnership with Marriott, the hotel represents a major investment in Guyana’s tourism infrastructure. It employs between 150–180 Guyanese staff, underscoring its role in local talent development. The AC brand, founded in Europe by Antonio Catalán, brings a minimalist design ethos that aligns with international hospitality standards.

Conveniently located near Ogle Airport, the AC Hotel provides easy access to Georgetown’s cultural and historical landmarks, including St. George’s Cathedral, the Guyana National Museum, Promenade Gardens, and the iconic Stabroek Market. Nearby dining options such as Hard Rock Café Guyana, Aagman Restaurant, and Maharaja Palace further enhance the guest experience.

Guest reviews consistently highlight the property’s modern design, professional service, and strategic location. With record visitor arrivals in 2024 and Guyana’s tourism sector expanding alongside its economy, the AC Hotel Georgetown Guyana stands out as a reliable choice for travellers seeking international-standard comfort and convenience in the capital city.

5. Four Points By Sheraton Georgetown

Ranked among Georgetown’s newest hospitality landmarks, the Four Points by Sheraton Georgetown is located at Houston Yards on the East Bank of Demerara. With 172 guest rooms, extensive meeting facilities, and a strong sustainability focus, the property has quickly established itself as a modern hub for both business and tourism in Guyana.

Guest accommodations include rooms and suites with city and pool views, private balconies, plush bedding, smart workspaces, and complimentary Wi-Fi for Marriott Bonvoy members. Dining options feature an onsite restaurant, bar, and coffee shop, while leisure facilities include an outdoor pool, whirlpool cabanas, and a 24-hour fitness center. Business travellers benefit from 16,000 square feet of meeting space and 25,000 square feet of retail area. Complimentary onsite parking is available, and pets are welcome. Standard check-in begins at 3:00 pm, with check-out at 12:00 pm.

Developed through a US$33 million investment led by Tama Investments LLC with IDB Invest financing, the hotel contributes significantly to Georgetown’s tourism infrastructure. It generated over 150 jobs during construction and now supports more than 60 permanent positions. Up to 40% of food and beverage supplies are sourced domestically, strengthening local supply chains, while indigenous craft and Guyanese art – produced by Amerindian women from Santa Aratak – are showcased throughout the property. The hotel has also achieved EDGE Advanced Certification, making it one of the Caribbean’s first sustainable hotels with notable energy and water savings.

Conveniently situated, the Four Points provides easy access to Georgetown’s cultural and historical highlights, including St. George’s Cathedral, the Guyana National Museum, Promenade Gardens, and the iconic Stabroek Market. Nearby dining options such as Maharaja Palace, Aagman Restaurant, and Oasis Café further enhance the guest experience.

Guest reviews emphasize the property’s modern design, sustainability credentials, and versatile facilities, positioning the Four Points by Sheraton Georgetown as a reliable choice for travellers seeking comfort, convenience, and international-standard hospitality in Guyana’s capital.

6. Grand Coastal Hotel

The Grand Coastal Hotel is an award-winning boutique property located along Demerara’s East Coast, just minutes from Georgetown’s city center and close to Eugene F. Correia International Airport. Known for its blend of tranquillity and convenience, the hotel offers a residential-style retreat with easy access to both the city and the airport. Its reputation is reinforced by multiple accolades, including TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards in 2024 and 2025, as well as the THAG Hotel and Restaurant of the Year Awards.

The hotel features 43 rooms across several categories, including Standard, Deluxe, Luxury, Mini-Suite, and Presidential Suite options. All accommodations are air-conditioned and include ensuite bathrooms, cable television, blackout curtains, coffee and tea makers, and Wi-Fi access. Many rooms also offer private balconies. Facilities include an outdoor pool, spa and salon, fitness center, conference and banquet rooms, and complimentary parking. Dining options are highlighted by the Caribbean Soul Restaurant, which serves both local and international cuisine and is especially popular for its Sunday brunch. Guests can also enjoy the new bar and Aromas Café, which specializes in Guyanese breakfast dishes. Renovations are currently underway to enhance comfort and luxury, scheduled during midday hours to minimize disruption.

Services at the Grand Coastal Hotel include airport shuttles, executive car services, and tour arrangements through the front desk. Event spaces are available for meetings, weddings, and banquets, and the property is well-regarded for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere and attentive customer service.

Located at 1 & 2 Area M Plantation, Le Ressouvenir, the hotel is about 15 minutes from Georgetown’s center and 1.5 hours from Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Nearby attractions include Giftland Mall, the Georgetown Botanical Gardens, St. George’s Cathedral, the Guyana National Museum, and the Promenade Gardens.

Guest reviews consistently highlight the hotel’s cleanliness, value, and service, with many noting the comfortable, newly renovated rooms and tranquil atmosphere. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on TripAdvisor and ranked third among Georgetown hotels, the Grand Coastal Hotel remains a popular choice for both business and leisure travellers, as well as for hosting family gatherings and special events.

7. Herdmanston Lodge

Herdmanston Lodge is a colonial-style hotel set amidst lush gardens in Georgetown. Celebrated for blending historic charm with modern amenities, it offers a tranquil retreat within the city while remaining close to Providence Stadium. Known for its peaceful atmosphere and attentive service, the lodge consistently earns high guest satisfaction and stands out as one of Georgetown’s most reliable accommodations.

The lodge features rooms and suites equipped with air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, cable television, and private bathrooms. Some accommodations include balconies overlooking the gardens. Onsite facilities include a restaurant serving local and international cuisine, a bar, and event spaces suitable for meetings and social gatherings. Guests also benefit from onsite parking and laundry services, with the hotel maintaining a family-friendly atmosphere.

Located near cultural attractions such as the Guyana Botanical Gardens and the National Zoo, Herdmanston Lodge provides convenient access to Georgetown’s highlights while offering a peaceful setting. Its proximity to Providence Stadium makes it especially appealing for visitors attending events.

Guest reviews consistently highlight the property’s serene environment, attentive staff, and the successful combination of colonial architecture with modern comforts. The lodge is highly rated for cleanliness, value, and service, reinforcing its standing as one of Georgetown’s most reliable accommodations.

8. Cara Lodge Hotel

Cara Lodge Hotel is one of Georgetown’s most historic properties, housed in a 19th-century colonial building that blends heritage charm with modern comfort. Known for its warm hospitality and distinctive character, the hotel has long been a favourite among business and leisure travelers seeking a boutique experience in the capital. Its reputation is built on attentive service, elegant accommodations, and a central location close to Georgetown’s cultural landmarks.

The hotel features 35 rooms, including suites and a bridal suite, each tastefully decorated with classic furnishings and contemporary amenities. Rooms are equipped with air conditioning, flat-screen televisions, mini-fridge-bars, tea and coffee facilities, ironing equipment, and views of either the garden or courtyard. Bathrooms include walk-in showers, hair dryers, and complimentary toiletries. Guests benefit from free high-speed Wi-Fi, free parking, room service, housekeeping, and bottled water. Non-smoking rooms are available, and the property also offers a business center, conference facilities, and airport transportation. A tranquil courtyard and lush gardens provide space for relaxation.

Dining is highlighted by the Bottle Restaurant, regarded as one of the best in Georgetown. It serves both local and international cuisine and is open daily for lunch and dinner, except Sundays.

Located at 294 Quamina Street, Cara Lodge is centrally positioned within walking distance of cultural and historical attractions such as St. George’s Cathedral, the Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology, Stabroek Market, the Georgetown Lighthouse, Bourda Market, and the Parliament Building. It is approximately 40 minutes from Cheddi Jagan International Airport and 20 minutes from Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

Guest reviews consistently praise the hotel’s historic charm, friendly staff, cleanliness, and comfortable rooms. Rated 4.0 out of 5 on TripAdvisor with over 250 reviews, Cara Lodge is popular with both business and leisure travellers. Its picturesque colonial architecture has also made it a filming location for movies, further cementing its reputation as one of Georgetown’s most distinctive hotels.

9. Aiden By Best Western Georgetown Guyana

Aiden by Best Western Georgetown, Guyana is a modern, international-standard hotel recognized for reliable service and contemporary design. Centrally located in Georgetown, it appeals to both business and leisure travelers with stylish rooms, excellent amenities, and easy access to government offices, business districts, and cultural attractions. Its reputation is built on consistently strong guest reviews praising cleanliness, comfort, and value for money.

The hotel features stylish rooms equipped with air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen televisions, and comfortable bedding. Guests can enjoy dining at the onsite restaurant and bar, which serves both local and international cuisine. Additional amenities include a fitness center, business facilities, and meeting rooms. Services such as a 24-hour front desk, room service, daily housekeeping, and free parking further enhance the guest experience.

Nearby attractions include St. George’s Cathedral, the National Museum, Stabroek Market, and the Georgetown Botanical Gardens, all within close reach of the property.

Guest reviews consistently highlight the hotel’s cleanliness, comfort, and attentive service. Visitors praise the modern facilities, friendly staff, and overall value for money. Aiden by Best Western Georgetown Guyana is suitable for solo travellers, couples, families, and business visitors, offering a dependable and contemporary stay in the capital city.

10. King’s Hotel & Residences

King’s Hotel & Residences is a modern boutique property located in the heart of Georgetown. Known for its clean, stylish accommodations and attentive service, the hotel caters to both short and long-term stays, appealing to business and leisure travelers alike. Its reputation for value and convenience is reinforced by consistently strong guest reviews highlighting comfort, friendly staff, and a central location close to cultural and commercial attractions.

The hotel offers stylishly appointed rooms and suites, all air-conditioned and equipped with modern furnishings, walk-in showers, tea and coffee makers, and free Wi-Fi. Family rooms are available, featuring private bathrooms and premium bedding. Guests can dine at the onsite Bistro, which serves international and local cuisine throughout the day, or relax in the bar and lounge with evening cocktails. Additional amenities include a fitness center, business facilities, meeting rooms, relaxation areas, and free private parking. Daily housekeeping and a 24-hour front desk ensure convenience and reliability.

Located at 176 Middle & Waterloo Streets in North Cummingsburg, the property is close to Promenade Gardens, the Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology, the National Museum, the Botanical Gardens, Stabroek Market, and Providence Stadium. It is approximately 4.3 miles from Eugene F. Correia International Airport and 22.7 miles from Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Guest reviews consistently highlight the hotel’s cleanliness, friendly staff, comfortable beds, and convenient location. Rated 4.4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor and ranked eighth among Georgetown hotels, King’s Hotel & Residences is praised for its value and service. The Bistro receives strong reviews for both food and cocktails, and while some guests have noted ongoing improvements and construction, staff responsiveness has been commended. The hotel remains a popular choice for couples, families, and business travellers alike.

11. Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel

Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel is the closest major accommodation to Providence Stadium, located just half a kilometer away. Known for its expansive event facilities, outdoor pool, casino, and consistently strong guest reviews, the property attracts both business and leisure travelers. Its competitive amenities and convenient location make it a reliable choice for visitors seeking comfort and accessibility in Georgetown.

The hotel offers spacious rooms and suites with modern furnishings, complemented by amenities such as free Wi-Fi, parking, and airport shuttle services. Guests can enjoy multiple dining options, including restaurants and bars serving both local and international cuisine. Additional facilities include a fitness center, spa, and versatile event spaces suitable for meetings, conferences, weddings, and social gatherings.

Its location near Providence Stadium makes it ideal for event attendees, while easy access to Georgetown’s city center ensures proximity to cultural and historical attractions. Nearby sites include the Guyana Botanical Gardens, St. George’s Cathedral, and the National Museum.

Guest reviews consistently highlight the hotel’s convenient setting, comfortable rooms, and wide range of amenities. The property is especially popular for hosting large events and gatherings, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable option for travellers seeking both leisure and business accommodations in Georgetown.

12. Royal International Hotel

Royal International Hotel is a modern property and shopping mall complex located on Mandela Avenue, just outside Georgetown. Combining luxury with convenience, it offers guests comfortable rooms alongside onsite entertainment such as restaurants, a cinema, and a casino. Known for attentive service and a wide range of amenities, the hotel has built a strong reputation among both business and leisure travelers seeking a full-service experience.

The property features 51 rooms and suites, including Standard, Deluxe, Executive, and Presidential options. Rooms are equipped with air conditioning, private bathrooms, balconies or terraces, soundproofing, mini-fridges, microwaves, safes, blackout drapes, and flat-screen televisions. Family suites with kitchenettes and separate dining and sitting areas are also available. Guests enjoy free high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary bottled water, slippers, and daily housekeeping. Amenities include a fitness center, full-service spa, casino, banquet hall, and a 5,000-square-foot conference center with multiple meeting rooms. Onsite facilities extend to a shopping mall, supermarket, arcade, and cinema. Dining options include several restaurants and bars serving local and international cuisine, a poolside bar, and a complimentary buffet breakfast. Free parking is available for guests.

Located at Lot 1 Mandela Avenue near the Botanical Gardens, the hotel is approximately 3.1 miles from Eugene F. Correia International Airport and 22.4 miles from Cheddi Jagan International Airport. It offers easy access to transportation and major city attractions, including the Roy Geddes Steel Pan Museum, Guyana National Museum, Castellani House, Georgetown Cricket Club Ground, St. George’s Cathedral, and Promenade Gardens.

Guest reviews frequently highlight the hotel’s cleanliness, modern facilities, and efficient staff. The location is praised for its convenience, particularly for couples and families. Many guests note the value for money and quality of the complimentary breakfast, while some reviews mention concerns about security and service, making it advisable to check recent feedback before booking. Overall, Royal International Hotel remains a well-regarded option for travellers seeking modern amenities and a full-service experience in Georgetown.