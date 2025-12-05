By ET Editor

News Americas, New York, Fri. Dec. 5, 2025: It’s another big weekend for Caribbean music lovers as dancehall, reggae-rock, chutney soca, dub and afro-fusion artists roll out a wave of brand-new releases. Here are the new Caribbean music this weekend. From Notnice’s festive Christmas project to Mr Eazi’s dancehall mixtape teaser, GI’s 2026 soca fire, Gaudi’s genre-bending dub album, Orange Sky’s conscious anthem, and Pablo YG’s international collaboration.

Notnice Drops “Merry Christmas From Yaad” With Jah Vinci, D’Yani & More

Dancehall hitmaker Notnice serves up early holiday cheer with Merry Christmas from Yaad, a collaborative project featuring Jah Vinci, D’Yani and a lineup of rising voices. The producer, known for shaping modern dancehall’s emotional and melodic sound, brings a festive twist to the genre with smooth hooks, holiday-themed storytelling, and classic Jamaican rhythms.

Stream here: https://onerpm.link/MerryChristmasfromYaad

Mr Eazi Returns With Dancehall-Infused “Dance Pon Me”

Afrobeats star Mr Eazi leans deeper into the Caribbean on Dance Pon Me, the latest drop from his forthcoming dancehall-inspired mixtape with Mixpak Records.

Following his Popcaan-assisted smash “Sekkle & Bop,” Eazi teams up again with top-tier producers Dre Skull (Vybz Kartel, Burna Boy) and Cadenza (Jorja Smith, Beyoncé) for a breezy dembow-driven anthem. The result? A hypnotic, body-moving track that celebrates whining, diaspora joy, and dance-floor ease.

Stream: https://zaga.lnk.to/DancePonMe

Tanto Metro & Devonte Link With Yellostone For “Model Up”

Dancehall veterans Tanto Metro & Devonte return with “Model Up,” featuring Yellostone. The uptempo single channels the duo’s signature flirtatious energy and showcases how effortlessly they continue to bridge classic 90s dancehall charisma with today’s digital sound.

Stream: https://lnkfi.re/Tanto_Metro_x_Devonte-Model_Up_ft_Yellostone



GI Lights Up 2026 Chutney Soca Season With “My One Only (Fire Water)”

Trinidad’s multi-hyphenate artist GI returns just in time for early Carnival season with My One Only (Fire Water) — a warm, melodic 2026 chutney soca release crafted by a powerhouse production team. Recorded across Oneness Studios, BassLab, and Badjohn Republic, the track blends smooth vocals with irresistible rhythmic energy.

Stream: https://lnkfi.re/GI-My_One_Only



Gaudi Unveils “Jazz Gone Dub” – A Masterclass In Fusion

For dub and jazz enthusiasts, UK-based producer Gaudi delivers Jazz Gone Dub, a stunning four-year project bridging heavy dub atmospherics and improvisational jazz. Featuring legends like Sly & Robbie, Ernest Ranglin, Jah Wobble, David Hinds and more, the album stands as one of the year’s most ambitious Caribbean-influenced experimental works.

Stream: https://vpalmusic.ffm.to/jazzgonedub

Jahman & Amieyre Team Up On Smooth Caribbean R&B-Dancehall Blend “See Mi”

Virgin Islands artist Jahman teams up with singer Amieyre for “See Mi,” a polished, melodic fusion produced by Masai Harris under Splatter House Records. The track flows with a sensual groove, driven by island-infused R&B and clean vocal chemistry.

Stream: https://lnkfi.re/jahman-see_mi-feat_amieyre



Orange Sky’s Nigel Rojas Drops Afrobeat-Infused Conscious Single “Too Many”

Trinidad’s reggae-rock legend Nigel Rojas returns with an emotionally charged solo release, “Too Many.” Inspired by a moment of contrast between nature and global violence, the song blends Afrobeat rhythms with Rojas’ signature roots-rock storytelling. The track arrives ahead of Orange Sky’s 30th anniversary EP, coming April 2026.

Stream: https://allmylinks.com/orangesky

Pablo YG Links With Netflix’s “Supacell” Star UglyAndz For “Tek A Shot”

Dancehall rising star Pablo YG partners with London rapper and actor UglyAndz for “Tek A Shot,” a melodic dancehall track produced by YGF and Phantom Beatz. Recorded during Pablo’s first UK tour, the single highlights his global momentum – from Reggae Sumfest to viral international freestyle performances.

Stream: https://pabloyg.lnk.to/TekAShotSingle

