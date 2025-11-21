News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 21, 2025: Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch Fernández, was crowned Miss Universe 2025 last night in Thailand, earning the crown after one of the most dramatic and talked-about pageant seasons in recent history. She received the crown from outgoing queen Victoria Kjær Theilvig after a month filled with scandals, accidents, and emotional highs.

The reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig crowning 74th Miss Universe Fátima Bosch – Miss Universe Mexico at Impact Challenger Hall on November 21, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

Miss Thailand Pravenaar Singh placed as first runner-up, followed by Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali, Miss Philippines Athisa Manalo, and Miss Côte d’Ivoire Olivia Yacé, completing the Top 5. Earlier in the night, twelve finalists – Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Côte d’Ivoire – took the stage in evening gown competition before the final selections were announced. No Caribbean contestant made the top 5 but Miss Cuba and Miss Puerto Rico made the Top 12 list.

The Top 5 at Miss Universe 2025 – l-r: Cote d’Ivoire – Olivia Yacé, Mexico – Fátima Bosch, Venezuela – Stephany Abasali, Philippines – Ahtisa Manalo, and Thailand – Praveenar Singh in their evening gown for judges question round during 74th Miss Universe final competition at Impact Challenger Hall on November 21, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

Here are 5 key things to know about the new Miss Universe 2025:

1. She Made History

Fátima Bosch, 25, is officially the first woman from Tabasco to bring the title of Miss Universe home to Mexico. While Mexico has won before, Bosch is the first representative from the state of Tabasco to win the national crown and now the global title. She is only the fourth Mexican woman to win the title. She made a name for herself back home as the first woman from her state to claim the title of Miss Mexico.

2. She Walked Out of A Miss Universe Event

Bosch was central to a viral moment weeks before the finals when she walked out of a sashing ceremony after being publicly berated by a pageant official. Following her exit, several contestants – including some favorites – walked out with her, making the moment one of the most dramatic episodes in Miss Universe history. On November 4, 2025, a major controversy erupted during the Miss Universe sash presentation when Nawat Itsaragrisil, national director of Miss Universe Thailand, publicly scolded Fátima Bosch, calling her “foolish” after accusing the Mexican organization of instructing her not to promote Thailand-related content. The issue stemmed from an unofficial poll Nawat had launched to choose 10 candidates for a private dinner – one the Miss Universe Organization later declared invalid, requesting he remove it.

Despite this, Miss Universe Thailand continued pushing the poll and filming candidates to promote it. When Bosch said she needed approval from her national director before participating, Nawat became angry. Bosch later explained it was a misunderstanding.

The situation escalated when Nawat called security to remove Bosch, prompting several contestants to walk out in solidarity. Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig also left the venue, criticizing the public reprimand. The poll was later canceled.

3. She’s A Fashion Designer

Bosch studied fashion design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico and at the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, one of Europe’s top design schools. Her platform centers on sustainable fashion, creating garments from discarded materials and promoting ethical production practices. Fatima is reportedly single.

4. Her Pageant Journey Began Early

She began competing as a teenager and won her first crown, Flor de Oro, in Tabasco back in 2018. Her social media presence exploded during the pageant season, gaining hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok thanks to her fashion content, advocacy, and viral moments.

5. She’s Deeply Involved In Activism

Bosch volunteers with sick children, advocates for mental health awareness, supports environmental causes, and has spoken out in support of migrant communities. She has also raised funds for flood relief in Tabasco and supports mental health programs.