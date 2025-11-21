BY NAN MUSIC EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 22, 2025: It’s new music time again and the Caribbean has unleashed a wave of fresh releases – spanning soca, reggae, dancehall, dub poetry, EDM, and global fusion. From legends returning to the spotlight to rising stars reshaping the sound of Carnival, here are the new music releases that have dropped this week.

1. Destra – “Happy People” (Soca 2026)

The Queen of Bacchanal is back, and she’s bringing pure joy with “Happy People.” Produced by Da Reel Deal with songwriting by Jason “Shaft” Bishop and Destra herself, the track delivers the feel-good energy Carnival lovers crave.

Stream

Listen

Expect this one to dominate road mixes in early 2026.

2. Anthony B – “Rude Bwoy”

Reggae icon Anthony B drops “Rude Bwoy,” the first single from his upcoming album on Ineffable Records. Rooted in classic reggae energy, the track reminds listeners why Anthony B remains a powerful voice across generations.

Stream

Listen

With tour dates coming up in the Netherlands and the U.S., fans can expect “Rude Bwoy” to hit even harder live.

3. Major Lazer – GYALGEBRA Mixtape

Major Lazer is officially entering a new era with their first full body of work in five years: GYALGEBRA.

The project introduces their first-ever in-house vocalist, America Foster, delivering genre-bending mashups inspired by dancehall, zess, soca, dembow, Miami jook, shatta and more.

Guest features include:

Tokischa

Busy Signal

Parris Goebel

Bunji Garlin

Lady Lava

DJ Chipman

SadBoi

The album drops today.

With Coachella and Ultra Music Festival already on their 2026 calendar, expect this project to spark a global wave.

4. Jadel Legere – “Permission”

Trinidad’s Jadel Legere drops a bold, sensual new groovy soca single, “Permission,” produced by GBM. The song blends Carnival energy with sultry confidence – perfect for early 2026 playlists.

Stream

“Permission” is poised to become a Carnival anthem.

Check it out HERE

5. Sheldon Shepherd – “Give Thanks”

Dub poet, actor, and reggae artist Sheldon Shepherd (of Kingston’s No-Maddz) releases “Give Thanks,” a reflective, poetic piece anchored in Jamaican simplicity and gratitude.

Produced by Toddla T, The1Devotion & Okiel McIntyre, the track blends dub roots with a modern edge.

Stream

Watch

A beautiful meditation for the season.

6. Sherman de Vries, DJ Private Ryan, Zebee & Mela Caribe – “Lost in Trinbago”

A cross-Caribbean collaboration celebrating Trinidad’s magnetic energy. Soca meets EDM meets island pop.

Stream

Watch

Expect this one to run hot during Carnival pre-season.

7. Erphaan Alves – “Soca For Life”

EA represents for pure soca lovers with “Soca For Life,” produced by Lunatix Productions. A feel-good motivational track you’ll want on repeat.

Stream

A Carnival staple in the making.

8. Terry Ganzie – “We Rise” (Legacy of The Outlaw)

Reggae legend Terry Ganzie returns with renewed fire. “We Rise” signals a creative rebirth as he reconnects with fans across the diaspora and introduces his sound to a new generation.

Stream

Conscious reggae with timeless grit.

9: Heavy Hitterz Riddim Drops – Featuring Yung Bredda, Jadel Legere, Problem Child & Anika Berry

Caribbean music fans just got another massive release for New Music Friday with the arrival of the Heavy Hitterz Riddim, a fiery new project featuring four powerhouse artists: Yung Bredda, Jadel Legere, Problem Child, and Anika Berry.

Built for fete season and crafted with precision, the riddim brings together top-tier production and unmistakable Caribbean energy.

STREAM NOW: https://lnkfi.re/HeavyHitterzRiddim or LISTEN HERE

Caribbean New Music Friday – Final Playlist

This week’s standout releases offer a little of everything:

Soca for Carnival lovers

Roots reggae for the culture keepers

Dancehall-fusion from global heavyweights

Dub poetry with depth

Cross-island collabs that show the Caribbean’s musical heartbeat

Whether you’re building your Carnival 2026 playlist or just looking for fresh energy, this week delivers.