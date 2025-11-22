Caribbean Saltfish: History, Cultural Significance And Different Variations

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Nov. 22, 2025: Cooking experts often say that less is more and saltfish, commonly found throughout the Caribbean, truly captures that idea. This salted and dried cod has been a staple for people of African descent since the 16th century. The fact that it remains such a relevant and popular ingredient today shows how African communities continue to preserve their roots and history through food. Whether you go to Trinidad or Jamaica, sail to the Dominican Republic, or hop over to Barbados, Guyana or Suriname and pretty much any Caribbean island or country, you will find saltfish. It stands as a testimony to the history of this region – a painful past shaped by the slave trade and the resilience that allowed their people to overcome it.

A Brief History Of Saltfish In The Caribbean

Saltfish became popular during the colonial era and is tied directly to the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. It was inexpensive and easy to preserve with heavy amounts of salt, which is how it got the name “saltfish.” And it could be shipped in bulk to plantations across the Caribbean. Enslaved people made the most of this ingredient and created many variations of dishes that were flavorful, simple to prepare and accessible to everyone.

When cod was transported across the Atlantic and into Caribbean waters, it could not survive the warm climate without spoiling. Salting and drying the fish before shipping was the only way to make it last through long journeys and high temperatures. This method allowed it to feed large groups of people during and after transport.

By the 1800s, saltfish had become part of daily life for people throughout the Caribbean. Its long shelf life, affordability and adaptability made it a reliable staple in most households. Today, saltfish is more than an ingredient. It has become a symbol of Caribbean identity. It appears in various dishes in the Caribbean, each one shaped by the island where it is prepared.

This key ingredient brings a familiar aroma to the streets during carnivals, beach cookouts and food stalls. It brings people together and does not divide by social class, age or race. Saltfish is a way for Caribbean communities to connect to their ancestors and the creativity, resilience and strength that carried them through suffering and despair.

Saltfish Variations Across The Caribbean

Jamaica: Ackee And Saltfish

In this variation of saltfish, Jamaicans use ackee, onions, tomato, Scotch bonnet, and thyme to create a flaky and buttery dish. It is usually served with fried dumplings, breadfruit, or rice. The fish is often kept separate from the rice so the rich flavors of the saltfish can be fully appreciated. The rice works as a simple complement that balances the dish without overpowering the taste of the saltfish. Get the recipe HERE.

Trinidad & Tobago: Saltfish Buljol

This island created a healthier version of saltfish, a salad made with onion, sweet pepper, tomato, lime juice, and hot pepper. The saltfish is lightly cooked and tossed with the other ingredients to make a savory and spicy salad perfect for lunch or dinner. To make it ideal for breakfast, add some fried bakes and enjoy it morning, noon, or evening. Recipe HERE

Dominican Republic And Puerto Rico: Bacalao Guisado

These two islands share the same variation of saltfish and enjoy it as a salty stew. If you have tomatoes, olives, capers and potatoes, you have everything you need for bacalao guisado. Simmered until the potatoes are tender and the sauce is rich, the bacalao is served warm with a side of rice, boiled plantains, or yuca. It is wonderful on the hottest or coolest day of the year. See recipe HERE

Suriname:Broodje Bakkeljauw

In Suriname, broodje bakkeljauw is a beloved staple that reflects the country’s blend of cultural influences. The dish starts with rinsed and boiled saltfish, which is then sautéed with tomato, onion, and garlic. It’s seasoned with Maggi cubes and sometimes Indonesian shrimp paste, a nod to Suriname’s Indonesian heritage. The savory, well-browned fish mixture is then piled into a soft bread roll, creating one of the country’s most iconic sandwiches. Recipes HERE

Haiti: Mòri Ak Bannann Bouyi

In Haiti, it’s mòri ak bannann bouyi, a beloved staple made by boiling and flaking salt-preserved codfish, then sautéing it with onions, bell peppers, garlic, thyme, and other aromatics. Often served for breakfast alongside boiled plantains and eggs, mòri ak bannann bouyi can also be used as a flavorful filling for savory pastries.

Saltfish may have arrived in the Caribbean under difficult circumstances, but it has endured to represent history, culture, and family. This beloved staple connects all the islands in the region, and every variation carries the flavors of community and resilience shown by their people throughout the centuries. The continuous presence of this meal across the Caribbean reflects the legacy of the past and the remarkable evolution of an ingredient that was once simply considered affordable.