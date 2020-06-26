News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 26, 2020: As we count down to the end of Caribbean American Heritage Month, we thought this weekend we would feature a dish that is eaten in varied forms across the Caribbean. This is the Trinidad and Tobago version. Here is Saltfish Buljol.

INGREDIENTS

1⁄2 lb salt cod fish, boneless

1⁄2 cup tomatoes, chopped

1⁄3 onion, chopped

1⁄3 cup sweet pepper, chopped

fresh ground black pepper (to taste)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1⁄2 scotch bonnet peppers (optional) or 1/2 habanero (optional)

1⁄2 lime (optional)

METHOD

Break fish in pieces and place in saucepan with water and boil 10-15 minutes. Drain.

Taste fish at this point to check salt content. If at this point it is still too salty, wash with hot water.

Shred fish with your fingers.

Heat oil in a skillet and add onion.

Stir in the fish, sweet peppers and hot pepper.

Fry for 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the tomato, mix well and cook until tomatoes are just soft.

Add freshly grated black pepper. Squeeze half lime over mixture.

Serve with coconut bake or other hearty bread and sliced avocado pear.

Bon Appetite