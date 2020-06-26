News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 26, 2020: A Caribbean Olympian is showing his multiple talents and lending his voice to voice to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement sweeping the globe by releasing a song on the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests.

Olympian Maurice Smith, a three-time Olympian and 2007 World Championship silver medalist, has released ‘Revolution.’

“I don’t want to be directly in the midst of that, but if I can let my voice be heard in the midst of it then that is how I want to do it and I want to do that with my music,” said the US-based, Jamaican-born Smith, who uses the name Deca for his music career.

Revolution, he told, Digicel Sportsmax, was produced by GraciousKeyz.

“The George Floyd video was very hard for me to watch. It took me a while before I was able to look at the whole thing. …. That was a very emotional thing for me to watch and seeing that people are standing right next to it, watching it and can’t even do anything about it because they are scared about losing their lives as well,” he was quoted as saying. “It just made me want to do something; let my voice be heard in some way, somehow without being directly in the midst of the protests and everything, so hopefully the energy that the song is bringing will connect with the people.”

Smith said that because the song is not about commercial success, it is only available for viewing on his Instagram Page and IGTV @Decajams. However, in time he plans to release it on other digital platforms in the near future. Listen HERE.