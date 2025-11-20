By NAN ET EDITOR



News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 20, 2025: Several Caribbean contestants are proudly representing the region at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand tonight – but the celebration took a somber turn after Miss Universe Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, suffered a shocking and dangerous fall straight off the stage during Wednesday’s preliminary show. Henry, an ophthalmologist and advocate for the visually impaired, was rushed out on a stretcher. As of press time, no official update has been released on her condition, and her Miss Universe journey remains uncertain. While Jamaica anxiously awaits news, here are other Caribbean contestants of Miss Universe 2025 tonight.

Miss Aruba – Hannah Arends

Arends, 24, launched her first business at just 13 — a kids’ sushi concept called “Kids Dushi Sushi.” She holds a bachelor’s degree in law and is completing her master’s in civil law while working as a paralegal.

A singer-songwriter who also plays guitar and drums, Arends dreams of creating businesses centered on culinary arts, entertainment, and community development. She also leads a financial literacy and life-skills initiative for teens.

Miss Bahamas – Maliqué Maranda Bowe

Miss Bahamas Malique Maranda Bowe walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Maliqué Bowe, 25, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in accounting and has graced the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Diagnosed with anxiety at age 10 and later high-functioning depression, Bowe says pageantry helped her regain confidence. Her platform focuses on mental health awareness, trauma recovery, and youth empowerment across the Bahamas.

Miss Belize – Isabella Zabaneh

Miss Universe Belize Isabella Zabaneh at the Los Angeles premiere of Footage Films’ “Run” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Zabaneh, 21, is pursuing a master’s in professional communication. At age 15, she founded Project Royalty, a nonprofit that provides prom dresses and mentorship to young women.

She has traveled to more than 20 countries and worked in reconciliation programs in a conflict zone during her time in the Middle East.

Miss Bonaire – Nicole Peiliker-Visser

Miss Bonaire Nicole Peiliker Visser walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

At 42, Peiliker-Visser is one of the oldest contestants this year. A mother of four, she once managed a bank and later returned home to focus on family before entering pageantry, inspired by her daughter’s success at Mini Miss Universe.

She uses her platform to promote confidence, representation, and community purpose.

Miss British Virgin Islands – Olivia Freeman

Miss British Virgin Islands Olivia Margaret Freeman walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Freeman, 22, is a standout academic who served as head prefect and head girl in school before earning an honors degree in economics from Georgia State University.

She supported herself through school by offering professional braiding services. Today, she works as a budget officer at the BVI Ministry of Finance.

Miss Cayman Islands – Tahiti Moorea Seymour

Miss Cayman Islands Tahiti Moorea Seymour walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Seymour, 22, holds a degree in politics and international relations from Queen Mary University of London and is an actress, model, and multilingual martial artist with a black belt in Purple Dragon Don Jitsu Ryu.

She partnered with the United Nations to launch the Zero Hunger Universe campaign.

Miss Cuba – Lina Luaces

Miss Cuba Lina Luaces walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Luaces, 23, was raised in Miami by her Cuban parents and is a professional model who has worked with brands like Victoria’s Secret. She became certified in nutrition after overcoming depression.

She collaborates with the Adolescent Wellness Academy to support teens recovering from substance abuse.

Miss Curaçao – Camille Thomas

Thomas, 26, attended a military academy in North Carolina where she held leadership posts, and later studied psychology, theater, and acting.

Back in Curaçao, she co-owns a restaurant and helps run her family’s farm, which donates food to underserved youth. She also leads a community project repainting homes for elderly neighbors. Thomas is fluent in four languages and is an experienced archer and freediver.

Miss Dominican Republic – Jennifer Ventura

Ventura, 27, holds dual degrees in civil engineering and a master’s in business management. She is CEO of her construction firm, Ventmar .Her advocacy for autism families is fueled by personal tragedy — she lost her mother in the Jet Set nightclub roof collapse earlier this year.

Miss Guadeloupe – Ophély Mézino

Mézino, 26, has found success as a model and actress, appearing in the Netflix hit “Lupin.”

Miss Guadeloupe Ophely Mezino walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

She learned sign language before speaking, as both her parents are deaf. She co-founded Un Mot, Un Signe, supporting the deaf community, and also champions survivors of domestic violence through her initiative, We Are HERd.

Miss Guyana – Chandini Baljor

Miss Guyana Chandini Baljor walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Baljor, 23, is simultaneously pursuing a medical degree and a degree in public health. Her goal is to expand equitable healthcare access across the region.

She also owns a baking business, Popalicious, and has been published for her poetry and photography.

Miss Haiti – Melissa Sapini

Miss Haiti Melissa Sapini walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sapini, 22, is a model, broadcast journalist, and sports reporter who began appearing on-air at age 18. She has appeared on “Hell’s Kitchen” and in a Super Bowl campaign for Dunkin’.

Although born in the U.S., she proudly uplifts her Haitian heritage and co-founded The Two Queens Foundation to improve literacy and scholarships for Haitian children, inspired by her grandmother who learned to read at 78.

Miss Martinique – Célya Abatucci

Abatucci, 31, works in management and sustainable development and previously worked for L’Oréal. She advocates for women’s health, domestic violence awareness, and greater access to menstrual and healthcare products.

Miss Puerto Rico – Zashley Alicea Rivera

Rivera, 26, is a ballerina, gymnast, model, graphic designer, and social-media manager. She founded ElevArte, offering free dance and art programs for youth.

Miss Saint Lucia – Shianne Smith

Miss Saint Lucia Shianne Smith walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Smith, 21, is a neuroscience student who survived a life-threatening birth. She founded Mindfield, a digital mental-health platform, and has presented mental-health advocacy at the UN ECOSOC Youth Forum.

Miss Trinidad & Tobago – Latifah Morris

Morris, 32, is a mother, entrepreneur, and founder of the BBL Movement — Building A Better Life, supporting youth empowerment.

Miss Turks & Caicos – Bereniece Dickenson

Dickenson, 22, overcame discrimination, poverty, and limited access to education. She earned multiple scholarships and founded The Butterfly Effect Project to support young women.

Miss US Virgin Islands – Brittany Robinson

Robinson, 33, became a caregiver early in life and has worked in hospitality for 17 years. She is the founder of BARE Artistry and advocates for women’s entrepreneurship.

Despite the Drama, the Show Goes On

The 2025 Miss Universe pageant has already been marked by controversy — from onstage falls to viral confrontations — but the competition continues. A new Miss Universe will be crowned Friday morning in Thailand by reigning queen Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

HOW TO WATCH

Fans in the U.S. can tune in to the Miss Universe 2025 final on Telemundo, which will air the full show live in Spanish, or stream it via Peacock (Spanish) or The Roku Channel (English). Viewers around the world can also watch the event for free on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.

The final airs November 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET.

Where to Watch:

English:

• The Roku Channel – Free for all Roku device users or through the Roku app.

Spanish:

• Telemundo – Live TV broadcast.

• Peacock – Live streaming on the platform.

Worldwide Free Stream:

• Miss Universe YouTube Channel – Available globally at no cost.