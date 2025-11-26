BY NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 26, 2025: The Miss Universe Organization is facing its most intense scrutiny in years after a series of explosive allegations – from claims of discriminatory decision-making to resignations by contestants and national directors – triggered a global debate about fairness, transparency, and whether racial bias played a role in the 2025 results.

Miss Guadeloupe Universe 2025 – Ophély Mézino.

The controversy erupted after Miss Universe president Raul Rocha allegedly suggested that Miss Côte d’Ivoire, Olivia Yacé, was not crowned due to her “passport” limiting travel. The remark – made during a livestream and widely circulated by pageant bloggers – sparked outrage across African and Caribbean communities, especially since Yacé was considered a front-runner.

Guadeloupe’s Ophély Mézino Calls Out ‘Racist Excuse’

Miss Guadeloupe Universe 2025 – Ophély Mézino has slammed the Miss Universe organization.

Miss Guadeloupe Ophély Mézino, who finished in the Top 12, condemned the explanation as “the worst excuse” she had ever heard.

“Did you let them compete knowing they would never win?” she wrote on Instagram. “Are you trying to find a racist excuse for the fact that you didn’t choose someone who was highly qualified for this job?”

Mézino also questioned why smaller territories — many of them Afro-Caribbean or African — invest heavily in franchise fees if they have “no real chance” of advancing.

To her knowledge, she added, Côte d’Ivoire’s Yacé also holds an American passport – making the “visa” explanation even more questionable.

“My heart is burning. I don’t like injustice,” she wrote.

Yacé Steps Down From Miss Universe Africa & Oceania Title

Days later, Yacé announced she was cutting ties with Miss Universe entirely, relinquishing her continental title. “To remain true to my values – respect, dignity, excellence, equal opportunity – I must step away,” she wrote. “I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected.”

She returned her sash and formally notified the organization that she would no longer be affiliated with the MUO.

France Threatens To Withdraw From Miss Universe

The president of the Miss France organization, Frédéric Gilbert, told Paris Match that the franchise is considering withdrawing entirely after learning about the “Beyond the Crown” program – a little-known MUO initiative that allegedly influenced Top 30 placements without the knowledge of some national directors.

“We all pay a license fee,” Gilbert said. “They will have to explain themselves. We are not the only country asking whether to continue.”

Miss France delegate Eve Gilles ended her run at the Top 30.

More Fallout: Miss Universe Ghana–Guyana Director Resigns

Teri Brown-Walker, national director for Miss Universe Guyana and co-director for Ghana, resigned on Nov. 24th.

Her statement cited:

Alleged interference in national selection

Rising, inconsistent franchise fees

Pressure to choose between Miss Universe and Miss Cosmo

“Threats and restrictions” affecting her business

“This was disheartening and unfair,” she wrote.

Estonia Titleholder Also Steps Down

Brigitta Schaback resigned days after competing, saying her values “do not align” with the national director. The Miss Universe Estonia organization countered that she violated professionalism clauses — deepening the public perception of internal disarray.

Is Racism Part of the Problem?

The MUO has not been accused officially of racism — but the public conversation is growing louder.

The factors fueling this question include:

The “weak passport” explanation disproportionately affects African and Caribbean contestants.

Two of the most widely expected frontrunners — both women of African descent — did not win.

Multiple Afro-descendant contestants and directors publicly expressed frustration with “lack of respect,” “injustice,” and “systemic disadvantage.”

Several resignations and national-director warnings came from countries with large African diaspora populations.



A Crisis Of Trust For Miss Universe

The 2025 edition began with 120 countries — the largest in history — but ended with:

resignations

public rebukes

threats of withdrawals

injuries to contestants

and a brewing reputational crisis

Mézino’s final words captured the mood across social media:

“This is a humiliation. A lack of respect for the contestants, the families, the people who put so much energy into your brand. How can you disrespect countries like that?”

The Miss Universe Organization has not issued a new response as of press time.

Meanwhile, Rocha, the president and co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, is reportedly facing serious allegations in Mexico after the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) sought an arrest warrant accusing him of involvement in organized crime — including alleged trafficking of fuel, drugs and firearms.

The explosive claims were detailed in a report by Reforma, published just days after the 2025 Miss Universe pageant — already mired in controversy over judge resignations, contestant confrontations and scoring disputes.

According to Reforma, Rocha — a businessman and honorary Guatemalan consul in Mexico — is accused by authorities of being linked to a criminal network that allegedly smuggled fuel along the Usumacinta River before transporting it by truck into Querétaro.

This as a Bangkok court has issued an arrest warrant for Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, after she failed to appear in court on Tuesday in a 2023 fraud case.

Jakrajutatip, previously released on bail, did not inform officials of her absence, leading the court to deem her a flight risk and reschedule the hearing for Dec. 26, according to the Associated Press.

Her company, JKN Global Group, purchased Miss Universe in 2022 before selling a 50% stake in 2023 to Legacy Holding Group USA, owned by Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú. JKN is accused of cheating investor Raweewat Maschamadol during a 2023 corporate-bond deal that Maschamadol says cost him roughly $930,000. He says Jakkaphong and JKN misrepresented the company’s financial health when selling him the bonds. JKN ceased making investor payments in 2023, effectively erasing the value of the corporate bonds.