News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 8, 2025: Today, it’s no surprise to find a player in Lima, Santiago or any other place in Latin America engaging in their favorite casino game using a smartphone. The days when remote gambling was only restricted to desktops are long gone. Over the past few years, players in this region have been increasingly turning to their smartphones, not just for TikTok videos or WhatsApp chats, but for gaming and digital casino play.

This leapfrogging into a mobile-first world has had a direct impact on online entertainment habits, with one of the clearest examples being the spike in mobile-based casino gaming. It’s actually a big part of why Grand View Research values the region’s online gambling market at $5.33 billion and predicts it to jump to $10.4 billion by 2030. That’s an almost 12% CAGR in just five years!

An interesting aspect of this boom is that it’s not exclusive to traditional players. Even casual players dip into apps in short bursts. Think of it as a worker who opens a blackjack game during a coffee break or a commuter who spins a slot for two minutes between stops. These tiny pockets of time are now natural windows for quick gaming sessions because the casino fits in a pocket. Thankfully, operators like Betway Casino are aware of this shift and are working hard to adapt to it.

Smartphone access reshapes who plays and how often

Smartphone penetration in Latin America is high and continues to grow. As Statista notes, the number of subscriptions is expected to grow from 600 million in 2023 to approximately 700 million by 2029. This means the adoption rate is likely to jump from 80% in 2023 to over 90% within the next few years. As more people own these devices, the audience for mobile gaming is likely to continue expanding.

Millions of people who don’t own personal computers often use their phones for entertainment and online services. Likewise, casino players who don’t have laptops or desktops can now enjoy the same experiences directly from their mobile screens. It’s this convenience that makes it easy for operators like the Betway Casino to reach previously underrepresented audiences, including busy workers who prefer quick sessions.

The always-on nature of smartphones also changes the play frequency. Rather than waiting to log in for long sessions at night, you can hop in and out throughout the day. And since the convenience of this nature is a thing for many modern consumers, it shouldn’t be surprising that this region is quickly shifting to mobile play. In fact, a recent study by Yogonet attributes 85% of visits on most gambling platforms in LatAm to smartphones and tablets.

Mobile-first design that encourages short and snackable play

Suppose you’re an operator targeting such a market, would you want to miss out on the rising number of smartphone players? Well, of course, you wouldn’t. For operators like Betway Casino seeking long-term survival, mobile-first design is more than a convenience; it’s a necessity. You always want to lean into fast-loading games, slick vertical layouts and easy thumb controls to avoid frustrating on-the-go players.

Mark you: Most mobile users expect websites to perform as well or even better on these devices as they do on desktops. UXCam published a report along those lines, claiming that 85% of users have such an expectation. Imagine the pain of not catering to this preference simply because your website is not mobile-friendly. Well, since that’s a huge loss to endure, casinos, including Betway Casino, are investing in mobile-friendly approaches, such as responsive design.

Responsive websites use flexible layouts that adapt to any screen size. As such, whether you spin a slot on a small smartphone or join a live roulette session on a larger tablet, you can always be sure of experiencing smooth play regardless of the device. Besides ensuring responsiveness, developers are also creating games that match the pace of mobile life.

And if you’re keen, you may have noticed crash games popping up everywhere because they fit perfectly into short, on-the-go sessions. In other words, smartphones have turned the digital casino from a serious desktop hobby into a pocket-sized adventure.

The role of mobile payments in supporting an easier play

If you’ve been playing games of chance for some time now, you know how important the payment experience is. A platform that facilitates easy transactions makes the sessions feel more fluid, which can determine whether or not you’ll be loyal. And this doesn’t matter whether you’re engaging using a smartphone or a desktop; you want the payment experience to be as seamless as possible.

In response, Betway Casino and other operators targeting LatAm are prioritizing effective transaction methods. Some even go to the extent of integrating local solutions such as Pix and Nequi. For players, this removes a major friction point, as they won’t need to struggle with credit cards or wait days for bank transfers. Coupling that with biometric features such as fingerprint or face ID verification, players now have a heightened sense of security while keeping the entire gaming experience in their pocket.

So, are smartphones changing the face of LatAm’s digital casino industry? Clearly, they are. These devices have made gaming more accessible and integrated into daily life than ever before. At the same time, they’ve also altered how operators design and deliver their experiences.