News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 9, 2023: On Sunday night, on 60 Minutes and in an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Prince Harry tried to walk back claims made about racism in the Royal Family in a 2021 Oprah interview. The Duke of Sussex said they never said that but the British media did; instead claiming his family are not racist but simple suffer from unconscious bias.

So, what’s the difference? We took the question to the new AI that’s making waves, ChatGPT. Here’s what it came back with.

“Racism is a systemic form of discrimination that is based on the belief that one race is superior to others. It can manifest in a variety of ways, including discrimination in employment, housing, education, and other areas of life. Racism can be conscious or unconscious, and it can be perpetuated by individuals or by institutions.

Professor Chris Imafidon holds three copies of the book “Spare”, by Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during a special midnight opening event for the release of the memoire, at the WHSmith bookstore, at Victoria Station in London, on January 9, 2023. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

“Unconscious bias, on the other hand, refers to the biases that we hold on a subconscious level. These biases are formed through our experiences, cultural influences, and exposure to media, and they can influence our perceptions and behaviors without our conscious awareness. While unconscious bias is not the same as racism, it can contribute to the perpetuation of racism and other forms of discrimination.

How does unconscious bias manifest?

“Unconscious bias can manifest in a variety of ways. Some common examples include:

Assumptions or stereotypes about people based on their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, or other characteristics

Differential treatment of people based on these characteristics, even if it is not intentional

A tendency to prioritize or give more attention to people who are similar to ourselves

A lack of diversity in the people we surround ourselves with or in the media we consume

Unconscious bias can affect our decision-making, interactions with others, and the way we perceive and understand the world around us. It can also contribute to the perpetuation of discrimination and inequality.”

We also asked the AI is slavery was racism or unconscious bias?

The answer:

“Slavery, as it was practiced in the United States and in other parts of the world, was a form of institutionalized racism. Slavery was based on the belief that some people were inherently superior to others, and that it was acceptable to own and exploit people who were deemed to be inferior.

“This belief was used to justify the enslavement of millions of people, who were often subjected to brutal treatment and denied basic rights and freedoms. Slavery was not the result of unconscious bias, but rather a conscious belief in the superiority of one race over others.”

And this question: Was slavery in the Caribbean by Britain racist or unconscious bias?

“Slavery, as it was practiced in the Caribbean and other parts of the world during the period of British colonization, was a form of institutionalized racism.

“Slavery was based on the belief that some people were inherently superior to others, and that it was acceptable to own and exploit people who were deemed to be inferior. This belief was used to justify the enslavement of millions of people, who were often subjected to brutal treatment and denied basic rights and freedoms. Slavery was not the result of unconscious bias, but rather a conscious belief in the superiority of one race over others.”