NEWS AMERICAS, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, April 09, 2025: Following the overwhelming response to its most recent offer, Blue Diamond Resorts is once again raising the bar with the launch of its “Summer Black Friday” campaign, an exclusive, limited-time offer that gives travelers early access to the year’s most anticipated sale, typically reserved for year-end. Available for just three weeks, this mid-year booking window unlocks big savings across the company’s diverse portfolio of all-inclusive resorts in some of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations.

In response to travelers’ growing desire to act fast and secure unforgettable experiences, Blue Diamond Resorts is pioneering a new mindset: FOMOT—the Fear of Missing Out on Travel. The Summer Black Friday campaign taps into this emerging trend, giving vacationers an irresistible reason to book early and secure unforgettable experiences before they’re gone.

From April 9 to April 30, 2025, vacationers can take advantage of this special promotion and plan their getaway to any of the company’s stunning beachfront properties. Whether traveling this spring, heading out on a summer escape, or booking a late-season retreat, guests can travel whenever they choose, but those who vacation between now and September 30, 2025, will enjoy even greater savings.

This season is the perfect time to explore the Caribbean, offering a sweet spot between spring serenity and summer energy. Travelers can enjoy better availability, beautiful weather, and immersive experiences, all while avoiding the holiday crowds. Whether it’s a romantic escape to the newly opened Overwater Suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua, a wellness retreat at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, or a family adventure at Royalton Punta Cana, there’s something for every type of traveler.

With award-winning brands like Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, and Grand Lido Negril, the hotel management company delivers tailored experiences that go beyond the traditional all-inclusive. From vibrant adults-only getaways to multi-generational escapes and boutique beachfront stays, each resort offers its own signature take on modern luxury.

The Summer Black Friday sale won’t last long, and availability is limited. For those ready to beat the rush and avoid the FOMOT, now is the time to lock in exclusive rates for upcoming getaways. Prices may vary based on the property, season, and room type.

To learn more or to book your next vacation, visit www.royaltonresorts.com, www.planethollywoodhotels.com, and www.mystiqueresorts.com.

