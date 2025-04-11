News Americas, New York, NY, April 9, 2025: Would you marry for a green card? That’s the bold and timely question at the heart of Jamaican-born playwright David Heron’s hit romantic comedy-drama, “Love and Marriage and New York City,” which makes its triumphant return to the New York stage this June to mark its 25th Anniversary.

The special Silver Anniversary Performance will be staged as a one-night-only reading at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, (JPAC) in Queens on Sunday, June 22 at 7 P.M., in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month in New York City.

David Heron and Douglas Prout in the world premiere production of Love and Marriage and New York City. (PHOTO BY PHILLIP LYNCH)

Presented by Broadway World Award-winner David Heron, who will also direct and produce the event, the performance will be preceded by a complimentary Caribbean cuisine reception beginning at 5:30 PM. The exclusive cultural event builds on the success of last year’s American premiere of Alwin Bully’s McBee, and continues Heron’s commitment to spotlighting Caribbean storytelling on U.S. stages.

Set in late-1990s Manhattan, Love and Marriage and New York City follows the journey of two Jamaican-born couples who enter into marriages of convenience to gain U.S. residency – only to discover that matters of the heart rarely follow the rules of immigration. The play blends humor, drama, and romance while addressing the enduring allure of the American Dream and the complexity of immigration in a deeply human way.

Special guest Sheryl Lee Ralph joins the cast of Love and Marriage and New York City backstage following a performance during its world premiere run in Jamaica. From left:- Karen Harriott, Ralph, David Heron, former JAMPRO Film Commissioner Del Crooks, Rodney Campbell and Bertina Macaulay. (PHOTO- PHILLIP LYNCH)

“Over twenty-five years after its world premiere, the play is more relevant than ever,” Heron said. “Immigration remains a complicated and emotionally charged topic. This play shows the lengths people will go to secure a future, with both comic and dramatic consequences.”

Originally premiering in 1999 at the Little Little Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica, the production has since enjoyed international acclaim. It has been staged throughout South Florida, the UK, and Canada, with performances at renowned venues including London’s Peggy Ashcroft Theatre, New York’s Billie Holiday Theatre, and the Paul Robeson Theatre. The 2005 Off-Broadway production, directed by theater legend Woody King Jr., was an official selection of the 2007 National Black Theatre Festival.

The play has earned critical acclaim and numerous honors, including eight Actor Boy Award nominations (Jamaica’s equivalent to the Tonys), three AUDELCO nominations for Excellence in Off-Broadway Black Theatre, and a New York City Council Proclamation recognizing Heron’s contributions to the arts.

Casting for the June reading will be announced soon, with Heron promising a stellar lineup from stage, film, and television to deliver a memorable experience “right in the heart of Jamaica, Queens.”

In addition, Heron’s Sure Thing Productions Free Student Ticket Initiative will once again make tickets available at no cost for college and high school students (ages 16+) as well as theater interns across the New York Tri-State area.

Tickets for the Silver Anniversary show will go on sale on Sunday, April 20, with a limited number of early bird discounts available. The Jamaica Performing Arts Center is located at 153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11432.

For more information, contact Sure Thing Productions at 646-533-7021.