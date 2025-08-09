By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, BROOKLYN, NY, Sat. Aug. 9, 2025: The corner of Church Avenue and St. Paul’s Place in Brooklyn, NY now bears a new name – Leroy Johnson Way. It is an honor to the life and legacy of the late Jamaican-born activist who became a driving force for housing justice and community empowerment in Flatbush.

Brooklyn has co-named Church Ave & St. Paul’s Place as Leroy Johnson Way, honoring the late Jamaican immigrant and housing rights leader who fought for justice in Flatbush for decades. (Instagram image)

The street co-naming ceremony, led by New York City Council Member Rita Joseph, paid tribute to Johnson’s decades-long commitment to organizing, advocacy, and social change.

“As we unveiled this street sign, we are reminded that true change starts at the grassroots – when we come together, organize, and uplift one another. Let Leroy’s name be a permanent reminder that our power lies in our unity,” said Councilmember Joseph.

Johnson, who passed away on July 6, 2024, was the chair of the New York Communities for Change (NYCC) Flatbush Chapter since 2010. Under his leadership, the chapter grew its membership and took part in dozens of campaigns — from the Fight for $15 to securing Universal Pre-K for New York City children.

A leading figure in New York’s tenant movement, Johnson helped form numerous tenant organizations across Flatbush and played a key role in the 2018 campaign to strengthen rent laws. During the pandemic, he championed the push for the nation’s longest-running eviction moratorium and helped secure more than $2 billion in rental assistance for struggling New Yorkers.

“As President of our Flatbush Chapter, Leroy organized, empowered, and uplifted his neighbors every single day. This street co-naming is a powerful reminder of the legacy he leaves behind — one of service, love, and enduring community power,” said NYCC Executive Director Olivia Leirer.

Beyond activism, Johnson started a monthly pop-up food and essentials pantry in 2020, provided PPE to residents, and launched an annual sleeping bag drive for homeless New Yorkers. His community leadership began in his native St. Mary, Jamaica, where at age 14 he led a youth club for the Social Development Commission.

After immigrating to New York in 1997, Johnson worked as a security guard before opening a store on Flatbush Avenue in 2004. His life’s work — from grassroots organizing to legislative victories — now lives on at the intersection of Church Avenue and St. Paul’s Place, a lasting marker of his impact.