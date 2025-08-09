Caribbean Citizenship Programs To Get First-Ever Regional Regulator

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 8, 2025: The much heralded Caribbean Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program – long a lightning rod for both global scrutiny and investor interest – is about to enter a new era of regional oversight.

In a rare show of unity, five Eastern Caribbean nations – Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St. Lucia – will jointly enact legislation this September creating the region’s first-ever regulator for these programs.

This move follows nearly two years of high-level diplomacy and tense negotiations with the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, all of which have pressed for tighter controls amid global concerns over illicit finance and security loopholes.

The new watchdog will wield binding authority to set common standards, enforce stricter due diligence (including mandatory biometric collection at applicant interviews), and coordinate closely with CARICOM’s crime and security arm to vet all applicants through a centralised portal.

For the OECS, the shift isn’t just about compliance – it’s about survival. CBI revenues have been critical lifelines for small island economies battered by hurricanes, COVID-19, and global economic shocks, funding everything from infrastructure to climate resilience projects.

Officials say the unified regulator is designed to protect both the economic lifeblood of the islands and the reputations of their passports in the eyes of the world — ensuring the programmes remain viable, secure, and credible for decades to come.

As the OECS Commission put it: “Dismantling these programmes would severely compromise the prospects and prosperity of these countries… This is about safeguarding our future.”

“The key objectives of the regulator are to help enhance the transparency, security and sustainability of these vital Programmes. The regulator will issue binding standards on all CBI/CIP Units (CIUs) and all licensees involved with these programmes,” the OECS Commission said, adding that there is now the collection of biometrics for all new applicants.

“Biometrics will be collected at the time of the interview, which is part of the application process. This provision is intended to enhance the security of these programmes by further strengthening the vetting process of all applications.”