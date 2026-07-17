Reggae Star Buju Banton To Host Album Signing In Queens, NY

By NAN ET EDITOR, NewsAmericas Now

NEWS Americas, New York, NY, Fri. July 17, 2026: Grammy Award-winning reggae icon Buju Banton will sign copies of his new album, “Too Too Bad,” at a meet-and-greet Friday at the VP Records retail store in Jamaica, Queens, kicking off a weekend that also brings his co-headlining tour to Long Island’s UBS Arena.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the VP Records store, located at 170-19 Jamaica Avenue. Fans will be able to purchase “Too Too Bad,” Banton’s 13th studio album, along with exclusive merchandise available only at the signing. Attendees will also be able to buy tickets for the Roots & Rhymes Summer Tour stop at UBS Arena on July 18, part of a co-headlining run with fellow Grammy winner Stephen Marley.

The signing is presented by Gargamel Music, Banton’s own label, and VP Records, the reggae and dancehall label he returned to this year after 23 years away. “Too Too Bad” is his sixth album with VP Records and arrives the same day as the signing, July 17th.

Banton has built one of reggae and dancehall’s most influential catalogs, including “Mr. Mention” in 1992, “Voice of Jamaica” in 1993, the Gold-certified “Til Shiloh” in 1995, and “Before The Dawn,” which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2010. He has collaborated with artists ranging from Beres Hammond and Stephen Marley to Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled, whose Platinum-certified 2019 album “Father of Asahd” featured Banton on two tracks. His 2020 album “Upside Down 2020” earned a Grammy nomination, and his 2023 follow-up “Born For Greatness” included collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Victoria Monét.

Beyond music, Banton runs the Buju Banton Foundation, which shelters more than 120 Jamaican boys in foster care.

VP Records, founded by Vincent Chin and Patricia Chin out of their Kingston-based Randy’s Record Mart and Studio 17, has operated out of New York since the family relocated there in the late 1970s. The label’s catalog includes releases from Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Beres Hammond and Spice, and it holds one of the largest archives of reggae and dancehall recordings in the world following its acquisition of Greensleeves Records.

Fans can pre-save “Too Too Bad” and purchase Roots & Rhymes tour tickets ahead of Friday’s signing.