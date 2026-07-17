US Raises Advisory For These Two Caribbean Travel Destinations

By NAN Travel Editor, NewsAmericas Now

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. July 17, 2026: The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory for two popular Caribbean travel destinations, citing a rise in crime affecting both residents and visitors, while also updating its existing Level 2 advisory for both islands.

Saint Lucia

The State Department upgraded Saint Lucia from Level 1 to Level 2 on July 10, adding a formal “Crime” risk indicator to the island’s advisory for the first time. The updated guidance warns that violent crime can occur anywhere in Saint Lucia and that U.S. citizens and other foreign visitors have been victims of armed robbery, assault, burglary and rape. In some cases, the advisory notes, U.S. citizens have been killed.

The advisory specifically flags that guests at tourist resorts have been victims of violent crimes, and that police response times on the island are slower than what travelers typically experience in the United States. Petty crime, including pickpocketing and purse snatching, remains common in popular tourist areas, according to the advisory, and travelers should be alert to scams and overcharging from aggressive vendors.

The State Department recommends travelers keep a low profile, avoid displaying valuables such as jewelry or watches, stay alert near banks and ATMs, and avoid walking or driving alone at night. The advisory also reminds travelers that Saint Lucia is in the Atlantic hurricane zone, with the season running through November.

A Level 2 designation does not advise against travel to Saint Lucia. It is the second-lowest tier on the department’s four-level advisory scale, ranging from Level 1, “Exercise Normal Precautions,” to Level 4, “Do Not Travel.” Airlines, cruise lines and resorts continue normal operations on the island.

Turks and Caicos Islands

The State Department also issued an update to its existing Level 2 advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands on July 7, maintaining the crime risk indicator first added in an earlier advisory. Most crime on the islands occurs in Providenciales, according to the update, and local police may have limited resources to investigate reported incidents, including sexual assaults.

The advisory renews a warning specific to Turks and Caicos: it is illegal to carry firearms or ammunition into the territory, including single bullets or cartridges brought unintentionally in carry-on bags or luggage. A U.S.-issued firearm license or permit has no validity there. Authorities enforce the law strictly, particularly at the airport on departure, and the advisory warns that offenders can face arrest, prolonged detention and prison sentences of 12 years or more. The U.S. government says it cannot secure the release of citizens detained under these charges.

Both advisories urge travelers to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, review country-specific security reports before departure, double-check luggage for forgotten ammunition, and purchase travel insurance that covers medical evacuation and trip interruption.

Why it matters for travelers to the Caribbean

Both destinations remain among the most visited islands for Caribbean diaspora travelers and North American tourists generally, and neither advisory recommends canceling travel. Travelers with trips already booked to Saint Lucia or Turks and Caicos are not required to change plans but should review the State Department’s updated guidance and adjust precautions accordingly, particularly around nighttime travel, valuables and resort security.

NewsAmericasNow will continue to monitor U.S. travel advisories affecting the Caribbean region.

HAITI

Meanwhile, the US also updated its Do Not Travel Level 4 advisory for Haiti even as it prepares to deport over 300,000 Haitians back to Haiti following the termination of their Temporary Protected Status this month. “Do Not Travel to Haiti due to the risk of crime, kidnapping, terrorism, unrest, and limited health care,” states the July 10th update. Haiti has been under a national state of emergency since March 2024. This state of emergency remains in effect.