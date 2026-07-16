DHS Rescinds Biden-Era Public Charge Rule, Giving USCIS Officers Broader Discretion Over Green Card Applications

By Staff Writer, NewsAmericas Now

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. July 16, 2026: The Department of Homeland Security, (DHS), has issued a final rule rescinding the 2022 Biden-administration regulation governing public charge determinations, a move the agency says restores Congress’s intent that immigrants in the United States be self-reliant rather than dependent on taxpayer-funded government benefits.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, an individual applying for a visa, admission to the country, or adjustment of status can be found inadmissible if immigration officers determine the person is likely at any time to become a public charge. The rescinded 2022 rule had limited which public benefits U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers could weigh in that determination. With the new final rule, USCIS officers will assess all relevant factors on a case-by-case basis for each applicant.

“The Trump administration is upholding the rule of law and protecting American taxpayers from subsidizing aliens who may become dependent on public benefits,” USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler said in a statement. Kahler added that USCIS is focused on safeguarding the safety, security and financial well-being of Americans.

The rule takes effect Sept. 18, 2026. USCIS will publish a revised Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, and older versions of the form postmarked or filed electronically on or after the effective date will not be accepted.

What changes for applicants

The 2022 rule, which took effect that December, narrowly defined a public charge as someone likely to become primarily dependent on the government for subsistence, based on either receipt of cash assistance for income maintenance or long-term institutionalization at government expense. It explicitly excluded non-cash benefits such as Medicaid, food assistance and housing aid from consideration.

By rescinding that framework, DHS restores officers’ ability to weigh a broader set of circumstances, including age, health, family status, financial resources, education, skills and the sufficiency of a sponsor’s affidavit of support, without the narrower definitions that limited the prior rule’s scope. The change follows a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking DHS issued in November 2025 that signaled the administration’s intent to move toward a more expansive, discretion-based standard.

Why it matters for Caribbean immigrant families

Public charge determinations are most commonly made during the green card adjustment-of-status process, a path used heavily by Caribbean nationals adjusting status through family or employment sponsorship. Immigration attorneys have previously cautioned that a broader, less defined standard could create uncertainty for mixed-status households, including families with U.S. citizen children who lawfully use public benefits.

NewsAmericasNow will continue reporting on how the rule is implemented and its impact on Caribbean immigrant communities as USCIS releases further guidance ahead of the Sept. 18 effective date.