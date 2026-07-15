Jamaican-Rooted Jude Bellingham’s World Cup Ends In Heartbreak

By NAN SPORTS EDITOR | NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, ATLANTA, GA, Weds. July 15, 2025: Caribbean roots, English soccer player Jude Bellingham’s remarkable FIFA World Cup run ended in heartbreak Wednesday afternoon, as Argentina scored twice in the closing minutes to beat England 2-1 in the semifinal and advance to Sunday’s final against Spain.

England had led since the 55th minute, when Anthony Gordon finished a cross from Morgan Rogers to put the Three Lions in front. For nearly 45 minutes after that, England defended for their lives – goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a string of crucial saves, including denying a Messi header – and looked like they might hold on for a place in England’s first World Cup final since 1966.

Then, in the closing stages, it slipped away. Enzo Fernández leveled the score with a thunderous strike. Minutes later, in second-half stoppage time, Lionel Messi drove down the right and delivered the ball for Lautaro Martínez to head home the winner. Argentina advances. England’s tournament is over.

A Historic Individual Tournament, Even In Defeat

Jude Bellingham of England looks dejected after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

The result doesn’t erase what Bellingham – whose mother Denise carries Jamaican and Kenyan heritage – accomplished across this World Cup.

He finished the tournament with 6 goals, tied with captain Harry Kane – marking the first time in World Cup history that two players from the same country have both scored six or more goals in the same tournament. Bellingham scored in three straight knockout matches before Wednesday: two goals against co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16 to help eliminate the tournament hosts, then both goals in England’s extra-time win over Norway in the quarterfinal.

England fans have taken to serenading Bellingham after matches with a rendition of the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” – a tribute that will carry extra weight now that his tournament has ended one win short of the final.

The Caribbean Thread Through This World Cup

Jude Bellingham #10 of England is consoled by Harry Kane #9 after the team’s defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Bellingham’s run was one thread in a season-long story NewsAmericasNow has followed closely: the deep Caribbean roots running through this World Cup, from Jonathan David’s Haitian heritage powering Canada’s historic run, to Virgil van Dijk captaining the Netherlands with Surinamese blood, to Curaçao and Haiti themselves competing as full nations on the sport’s biggest stage.

Bellingham’s Jamaican heritage, largely unmentioned in mainstream World Cup coverage, was part of that same story – a reminder of how far Caribbean bloodlines run through the game, even into its biggest stars.

His World Cup ends today. His place among this tournament’s finest performers does not. Bellingham showed great sportsmanship by comforting an emotional Erling Haaland after the final whistle but some reports said a clearly emotional Bellingham gave Argentine Valentin Barco a slap on the back of his head after England’s disappointing 2-1 loss.

Barco ran out onto the pitch directly in front of the England team as he celebrated Argentina’s win after the final whistle blew. Bellingham could be seen tapping Barco on the back of his head as tempers flared between the two teams.