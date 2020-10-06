SQL Power’s Supervisory Platform continues to revolutionize the financial regulation industry

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — SQL Power (www.sqlpower.ca), the global leader in financial regulatory and advanced analytics technology is proud to announce the implementation of their supervisory platform, the SQL Power Suite, on September 22, 2020 at the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC).

According to the TTSEC, the Electronically Advanced Submission interface or EASi platform will revolutionize the way in which the securities industry is regulated, as it puts market players front and center in navigating the system, from submission and renewal of applications to disclosure filings among other important services.

The implementation of the EASi platform also comes in the midst of a national public health crisis (and global pandemic) when the demand for contactless delivery of services is paramount to ensuring business continuity and the stability of the economy, whilst safeguarding public health. The integrated system allows for a greater degree of transparency in the regulatory process and will strengthen confidence in the local securities market.

“I am confident that the TTSEC digital transformation initiative (EASi) will be a huge success, and will serve as a showcase implementation for all Security Exchange Commissions around the World,” said Sam Selim, President and CEO of SQL Power.

The SQL Power Suite is the most robust financial regulatory (SupTech) solution on the market, delivering the ultimate in regulator flexibility, efficiency and transparency; increasing the likelihood of timely successful intervention while providing all interested parties with the ultimate confidence in the regulated market.

About SQL Power:

Founded in 1989, and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, SQL Power Group Inc. is a global application software firm specializing in data collection, data integration, business intelligence, and regulatory implementations.

Since implementing the first supervisory solution in Canada in 2009, SQL Power has been at the forefront of financial regulatory software innovation – rolling out the world’s first fully-integrated XBRL-based data collection, risk management, case management and advanced analytics solution that evolves seamlessly with evolving Global Financial Standards.

The SQL Power Supervisory Platform is an end to end solution for financial regulation. The platform is multilingual, modular and includes: Data Collection, Registration and Licensing, Case Management, Risk Management, and Onsite inspection solutions. The platform also comes bundled with built-in Advanced Analytics capabilities and a world-class Business Intelligence Tool.