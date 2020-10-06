By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Tues, Oct. 6, 2020: Hurricane Delta, formerly a tropical storm, is now set to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early today.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands by early Tuesday. Cuba is also set to be impacted by tropical storm conditions tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning was is in effect last night for Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac and the Cuba province of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami last night said the center of the hurricane is set to strengthen but approach the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula and the Yucatan Channel by tonight. It is then forecast to move over the southern

Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday and Thursday.

Delta is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts, across portions of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba through midweek. This rainfall may result in areas of flash flooding and mudslides.

Delta has become a hurricane, the 9th one of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.