News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2024: Brooklyn-born, Florida Black Republican Congressman and vocal Trump ally, Byron Donalds, says Donald Trump will swiftly target immigrants labeled as criminals once he assumes office, without exceptions for those who have lived in the U.S. for years.

Republican Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, surrogate for former US President Donald Trump, during a campaign event on October 31, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

In an interview on MSNBC, Donalds, whose mother was reportedly born in Jamaica, said: “Right now under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, there’s been about half a million people in our country let in who are convicted of crimes, 14,000 convicted of murder. Those people are going to go home immediately.”

Following this, he suggested a wider crackdown: “After that, yes, you have about another 6 to 8, maybe 10 million, maybe more, who have entered through these wide-open asylum procedures under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They’ve overwhelmed our cities. And if we’re talking about people who have been here much longer, we’ll address that, too.”

MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart pressed Donalds on Trump’s stance regarding long-term undocumented immigrants, including TPS holders from El Salvador and Haiti. “What do you say to those people who, in many ways, have through their actions been vetted and continue to contribute in our country? What do you say to those who feel a palpable sense of fear from the recent rhetoric?” he asked.

Donalds, who has a criminal history of his own, responded: “What I will tell them is, Donald Trump is going to follow the law. And if we’re talking about rhetoric, which happens everywhere in politics, not just from Donald Trump but also from the left, we have to be honest with people. We are going to follow the law.”