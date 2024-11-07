Commentary By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 6, 2026: In what was supposed to be a moment of reflection and humility, Kamala Harris delivered a concession speech that fell flat, saturated with meaningless platitudes and hollow rallying cries. As she stood on stage, fresh from an election she had lost resoundingly, we waited for a spark – some self-awareness, perhaps, or even a vision for the future. But Harris, once again, opted for her brand of typical sloganeering, serving up an uninspired string of catchphrases that did little more than mock her own loss.

Vice President of the United States and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris delivers remarks in a concession speech at Howard University where she conceded the 2024 presidential race to President-Elect Donald J. Trump in Washington, DC, United States on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Her opening lines dripped with nonsense, as she thanked supporters assured them her “heart is full.” Full of what, exactly? Certainly not accountability. Where she could have addressed the public’s glaring disappointment, Harris instead chose to parade an artificial optimism that only underscored the cluelessness that marked her campaign. She leaned into a familiar script of unity and resilience, without so much as a nod to the reasons behind her devastating loss. Was she eve listening to herself?

Rather than offering a path forward, Harris doubled down on clichés: “We will never give up the fight” and “Don’t ever give up.” But what exactly are we we supposed to keep fighting for ? She left that to our imagination, her speech devoid of any substantive acknowledgment of her campaign’s failures. Her words rang empty, as if read from a script written years ago, with no adaptation to the stark reality that had just played out.

What Harris owed the nation was a reckoning —a hard look at the campaign’s missteps, honest assessment of the lost ground. We received a lifeless recital, unmoored from any concrete promise for progress. A speech meant to unite only highlighted how out of touch Harris is with reality.

All she was really telling everyone is this was her “last hurrah.” The possibility she will ever be Democrats candidate for President are ZERO.