By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 4, 2025: In a sea of bad news, comes a glimmer of hope this July Fourth. Last Tuesday evening, June 24th, New York City witnessed an incredible upset – a Muslim immigrant, born in Africa, with roots in India, clinched an unofficial win in the Democratic Primary for Mayor, shaking up the political establishment. Zohran Kwame Mamdani is already making history, and he’s not stopping there.

Mamdani, born in Kampala, Uganda, and whose middle name was chosen in honor of Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, is on track to disrupt the traditional political dynamics of the city, the state and national politics on a whole. His victory could mark a turning point, breaking the grip of the Democratic elite, while undoubtedly ruffling the feathers of the MAGA crowd. And honestly, that’s a good thing, considering the bullying we’ve seen and the lack of fight from the Democrats.

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor deliver remarks at the primary victory celebration with leaders and members of the city’s labor unions, including the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, 32BJ SEIU, New York State Nurses Association, and NY City Central Labor Council in Manhattan, New York, United States on July 2, 2025. Zohran Mamdani celebrated his victory and responded to questions from the press members. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As Mamdani shows, he remains unbothered and laser-focused – so bring it on, trolls. He knows that real change requires fresh leadership – and it will take an immigrant to clean up the mess left behind by the current mayor, Eric Adams, who, instead of leading New York with conviction, cozied up to Trump and has embraced policies that undermine the very essence of New York’s progressive values.

Adams’ legal troubles, coupled with his recent decision to reinstate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) within the Rikers Island jail complex – reversing a 2014 sanctuary policy – are nothing short of disgraceful. His administration’s betrayal of immigrant communities is exactly why New York City needs a leader like Mamdani.

Mamdani, who spent part of his childhood in Cape Town, South Africa, was raised with the values of resilience and leadership. At his victory party last Tuesday, he quoted the late Nelson Mandela: “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Mamdani’s message isn’t just one of optimism; it’s about action, clarity, and bold reforms.

With a background in Africana Studies, Mamdani is the epitome of what it means to be an “African American” – born in Africa, now a proud U.S. citizen. His platform promises a transformative future for New Yorkers, with policies such as free city buses, public childcare, rent freezes on stabilized apartments, city-owned grocery stores, and an expansion of affordable social housing – something that is badly needed.

Mamdani’s political career has been marked by substantial accomplishments. His influence is felt in his role on nine Assembly committees, including those on Aging, Cities, Election Law, and Real Property Taxation. Notably, he has sponsored over 20 bills in the Assembly, three of which became law, and co-sponsored 238. His advocacy secured over $100 million in the state budget for increased subway service, and he championed the successful launch of a fare-free bus pilot program. Mamdani also led the charge against a proposed dirty power plant, organizing New Yorkers to defeat it.

If Mamdani wins in November, he will become only the second immigrant mayor in New York City’s history, following Gabriel Minvielle, who served in 1684-1685. Minvielle, a French Huguenot, was a key figure in New York during the colonial period, marking the city’s long tradition of immigrant leadership. As Mamdani prepares to become the first African-born, Indian American, and Muslim mayor of New York, he stands on the shoulders of many immigrant giants, ready to bring fresh vision and integrity to the city.

Mamdani’s track record, his ability to organize including the youth vote, and his focus on progressive policies show that he has what it takes to not only shake up the status quo but to make real changes. The key to his success will be staying true to the people who elected him and ensuring that his ambitious platform is delivered on.

In this critical moment, the people of New York have an opportunity to elect a leader who understands their needs and is unafraid to challenge the system to make those needs a reality. Mamdani can – and should – be the change New York City so desperately needs. But as always, the question remains: can this immigrant really get the job done?

The stakes are high, but with Mamdani’s passion, history and commitment, one thing is clear – he’s ready to try. And from one immigrant to another – that is a change worth fighting for.

Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.