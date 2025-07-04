News Americas, Kingston, Jamaica, Fri. July 4, 2025: More than 40 civil society organizations and prominent individuals from across the Caribbean are urging the region’s leaders to take decisive action against Israel, calling for sanctions, a military embargo, and the suspension of diplomatic ties in response to what they describe as Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

A Palestinian mother and her daughter rush for cover during an Israeli strike in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

In an open letter to the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, (CARICOM), the groups demand an end to what they label as complicity with Israel’s occupation, apartheid regime, and military actions that have left 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza under siege.

The call to action comes ahead of the upcoming CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, set to take place in Jamaica from July 6th to 8th.

Maren Mantovani, a member of the International Secretariat of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, (BDS) movement, is expected to arrive in Jamaica this weekend to meet with regional civil society actors, BDS partners, and CARICOM representatives. Her visit aims to deepen Caribbean solidarity with Palestine and push for concrete state-level action.

A Palestinian man inspects the damage after an Israeli strike in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 4, 2025. (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Compliance with international law, including through imposing sanctions, is not optional—it is a legal obligation for UN member states,” Mantovani stated. “The people of the Caribbean share with Palestine a history of anti-colonial struggle and can give vital support to the fight for human rights.”

The coalition is calling for a series of measures, including:

A comprehensive military embargo on Israel and prohibition of CARICOM-flagged vessels from delivering arms or dual-use goods to the region.

and prohibition of CARICOM-flagged vessels from delivering arms or dual-use goods to the region. Cancellation of visa-free entry for Israeli citizens and enforcement of immigration checks to deny entry to individuals linked to war crimes.

and enforcement of immigration checks to deny entry to individuals linked to war crimes. Suspension of diplomatic relations with Israel.

with Israel. Support for legal action at the International Court of Justice, (ICJ) and International Criminal Court, (ICC), including South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

at the International Court of Justice, (ICJ) and International Criminal Court, (ICC), including South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. Participation in the upcoming Emergency Meeting of The Hague Group in Bogotá, Colombia, on July 15–16, which focuses on coordinated legal and diplomatic action against Israel.

on July 15–16, which focuses on coordinated legal and diplomatic action against Israel. Ending all cultural, sporting, economic, trade, and financial ties with Israel.

with Israel. Advocating for Israel’s expulsion from international fora, including the UN General Assembly, FIFA, and the Olympics.

The demands echo the recommendations of a recent UN report, From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide, authored by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. The report outlines corporate complicity in Israel’s occupation and calls for international boycotts, divestment, and sanctions.

Civil society groups are also citing a 2024 statement from UN human rights experts, which urges states to suspend economic and academic relations with Israel that contribute to its occupation and apartheid regime in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Antigua and Barbuda recently became the first CARICOM member to prohibit vessels under its flag from carrying military supplies to conflict zones – a move activists want replicated across the region. However, concerns remain about enforcement after a flagged vessel was reported to have delivered 10 tons of explosives to Israel on June 4th.

“The shores of the Caribbean should not be a safe haven for Israel’s genocidaires or war criminals,” Mantovani added, urging immediate visa restrictions.

The letter represents a growing global movement calling for accountability over Israel’s actions and for states to align with international legal standards. Caribbean civil society actors say the region’s history of anti-colonialism and solidarity with oppressed peoples demands no less.