NEWS Americas, NEW YORK, NY, July 2, 2025: Italian born reggae star Alborosie is set to return to New York City for a highly anticipated performance at Sony Hall on August 4, marking his first show in the city with his band, the Shengen Clan, since 2017.

The concert, presented by VP Records, comes just weeks ahead of the release of Nine Mile, Alborosie’s ninth studio album, due out this August. Fans can expect to hear brand-new tracks from the upcoming project, along with crowd favorites from the artist’s acclaimed catalog. Tickets are available now.

Joining Alborosie for the one-night event are special guests Kulcha Kartel and Vaughn All-Star of WKCR 89.9FM, adding to what promises to be an unforgettable night of reggae music in the heart of Manhattan.

Earlier this year, Alborosie gave fans a taste of Nine Mile with the release of its lead single, Come My Way—a modern lovers roots anthem that reimagines Augustus Pablo’s iconic dub track King Tubby Meets the Rockers Uptown. The accompanying video, filmed on the scenic beaches of Canoa Quebrada, Brazil, has been praised for its nostalgic vibe and authentic reggae spirit.

The Sony Hall performance is part of Alborosie’s wider summer tour across Europe and North America, with scheduled appearances at major festivals including Summerjam, Reggae On The River, and Bababoom.

