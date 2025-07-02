News Americas, Washington, D.C., Weds. July 2, 2025: Immigrant rights advocates are celebrating a major legal victory after a federal court today struck down the Trump administration’s sweeping attempt to bar asylum seekers from protection at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigrants with asylum cases have been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents inside the Federal Plaza courthouse. In recent weeks, there has been an uptick of immigration enforcement operations at courthouses, as thousands of migrants pursue the asylum process by attending hearings. Agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enter the court facilities unidentified, migrant advocates say, and those who do wear badges often cover their faces. Since President Donald Trump returned to power in January, ICE has been authorized to conduct enforcement activities in courts. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The ruling, issued by the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., rejected the administration’s use of a controversial presidential proclamation, known as “212(f),” which invoked claims of an “invasion” to justify denying asylum and summarily deporting families and individuals facing grave risks of persecution.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), National Immigrant Justice Center, Center for Gender & Refugee Studies (CGRS), Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU of Texas, and other organizations on behalf of legal service providers RAICES, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, and the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, along with a nationwide class of impacted asylum seekers.

In their arguments, the groups contended that the administration’s actions unlawfully overrode longstanding congressional protections ensuring that individuals fleeing violence and persecution have the right to seek asylum in the United States.

“A Win for Human Dignity and the Rule of Law”

“This decision is a win for human dignity and the rule of law. It sends a clear message: the government cannot use cruelty as a weapon against people fleeing violence,” said Rochelle Garza, president of the Texas Civil Rights Project. “The court’s ruling underscores the inhumane and unlawful nature of this policy and strengthens our call to protect the right to seek asylum.”

The court’s rejection of the administration’s policy echoes similar rulings from previous legal battles over immigration restrictions under former President Trump.

Legal Experts: The Constitution Prevails

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt, who argued the case, called the decision “hugely important,” stating, “Not only will it save the lives of families fleeing grave danger, it reaffirms that the president cannot ignore the laws Congress has passed and the most basic premise of our country’s separation of powers.”

Keren Zwick, director of litigation at the National Immigrant Justice Center, praised the ruling, emphasizing that “the courts have repeatedly sided with us on this issue, and we will continue to fight cruel policies, under any administration, that harm individuals and families who flee persecution.”

Other advocates stressed that the ruling protects women, children, and families who are particularly vulnerable.

“Every day that the United States fails to uphold its asylum process puts people at risk of exploitation and serious harm,” warned Jennifer Babaie, director of advocacy and legal services at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

A Rebuke of Xenophobia and Racist Rhetoric

The court’s decision also delivered a rebuke to the administration’s language framing migration as an “invasion.”

“The government cannot wield racist, baseless claims of an ‘invasion’ to demonize refugees and unilaterally strip them of their rights,” said Edith Sangüeza, senior staff attorney at CGRS. “For over six months, the illegal border proclamation has wrought nothing but suffering and chaos.”

Laura St. John, legal director of the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, described the administration’s move as “blatantly xenophobic,” adding, “We are grateful the court has recognized the right to seek protection and demand that the administration comply and restart processing at the border immediately.”

Upholding Legal and Moral Obligations

Advocates also framed the ruling as a broader affirmation of American values.

“Today’s ruling speaks to who we are as Americans — a nation of laws with a Constitution that limits executive power,” said Javier Hidalgo, legal director at RAICES. “The illegality does not lie with immigrant families, but with an administration inflicting unfathomable harm.”

Arthur Spitzer, senior counsel at the ACLU of the District of Columbia, added, “Federal law unequivocally guarantees the right of refugees to seek asylum and protection from torture. The court made clear that these life-or-death rights cannot be erased by executive fiat.”

Adriana Piñon, legal director for the ACLU of Texas, called the ruling “a key victory for our nation,” stressing, “This attempt to completely shut down the border is an attack on the fundamental and longstanding right to seek safety from violence and persecution.”

The ruling represents one of the most significant judicial rebukes to the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to dismantle asylum protections.

The full court decision can be accessed HERE