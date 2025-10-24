By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, TORONTO, Fri. Oct. 24, 2025: Canada is urging its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting several popular Caribbean tourist destinations – including the Dominican Republic, The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago – due to rising levels of violent and petty crime, according to updated Canada travel advisories issued this week.

The Canadian government’s travel advisories highlight an uptick in robberies, assaults, and fraud targeting tourists in resort areas, airports, and public spaces, while warning that local law enforcement response times are often slow or inconsistent.

Dominican Republic: High Crime and Petty Theft

The Dominican Republic, one of the Caribbean’s most visited nations, was flagged for both petty and violent crime. Officials warn that incidents occur at beaches, airports, hotels, and even inside private rooms or safes.

Tourists are frequently targeted by pickpockets, drive-by bag snatchers, and thieves on motorcycles who grab cellphones and handbags, the Canadian advisory stated. Travelers were also advised to avoid carrying valuables, keep car doors locked, and refrain from walking alone at night.

“Stay at hotels or resorts with good security,” the advisory states, adding that visitors should report all crimes before leaving the country if they expect investigations to proceed.

Sexual assault cases have also been reported, including incidents involving resort staff. Canada’s advisory cautions travelers to remain vigilant even within hotel grounds and to avoid accepting food or drinks from strangers.

Turks and Caicos Islands: Armed Robberies and Gang Violence

The Turks and Caicos Islands, known for luxury tourism and pristine beaches, is also under a “high degree of caution” advisory due to violent crime, including armed robberies and home invasions.

Canadian authorities say the majority of incidents occur on Providenciales, the territory’s most populated island. Tourists are urged to avoid deserted areas at night, keep valuables secure, and refrain from resisting attackers.

Police response times may be delayed, and reporting crimes can be complex, the advisory states. Canada also warns visitors to avoid using unmarked or illegal taxis known as “jitneys,” as several sexual assaults have involved such vehicles.

The Bahamas: Crime in Nassau and Freeport

The advisory for The Bahamas cites high rates of crime, particularly in Nassau and Freeport, even in daylight hours.

Petty theft, robberies, and sexual assaults have been reported near cruise ship terminals, hotels, casinos, and beaches and Canadian officials noted that gang-related violence and a high murder rate persist on New Providence and Grand Bahama Islands, though most incidents occur outside main tourist zones.

Canadian travelers are encouraged to avoid isolated areas, stay in reputable resorts, and remain alert during holidays and festivals, when crime tends to spike.

Guyana: Rising Violent Crime and Fraud

Canada’s government warns that violent crime remains widespread in Guyana, including armed robberies, assaults, and carjackings. Criminals often operate in groups and target both tourists and returning Guyanese nationals.

High-risk areas, the government said, include Georgetown’s downtown districts and villages such as Buxton, Agricola, and Sophia. Tourists are urged to avoid showing signs of wealth, travel with caution after dark, and use official border crossings only, particularly near Venezuela where tensions persist.

Cybercrime and credit card fraud are also common, according to the advisory and visitors are advised to check bank statements regularly and use ATMs in secure locations.

Trinidad and Tobago: State of Emergency and Violent Crime

The most severe warning was issued for Trinidad and Tobago, where a nationwide state of emergency declared in July 2025 remains in effect amid escalating gang violence and murders.

The Canadian advisory lists several areas of Port of Spain – including Laventille, Beetham Estate Gardens, and Sea Lots — as no-go zones, recommending travelers avoid non-essential travel there.

“Expect increased police and military presence,” the advisory warns, adding that authorities now have expanded powers to search, arrest, and detain without warrants.

Tourists are also cautioned about kidnappings, home invasions, sexual assaults, and online scams. Travelers using dating apps are urged to meet only in public areas and never bring new acquaintances to their accommodations.

Overall Regional Trend

The updated advisories underscore a growing concern among Western nations about Caribbean crime impacting tourism, a vital economic sector. While millions visit the region safely each year, Canada’s warnings echo recent U.S. and U.K. alerts advising vigilance, especially in nightlife areas and during local festivals.

Canadian citizens abroad are advised to register with the Government of Canada’s travel service, keep copies of key documents, and monitor updates on the Travel.gc.ca website.