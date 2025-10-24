BY NAN NEWS EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, Fri. Oct. 24, 2025: Amnesty International has urged the governments of the United States and Eswatini to immediately disclose the legal basis for the detention of a Cuban national deported under a secret transfer deal, after he reportedly began an indefinite hunger strike in protest of his continued imprisonment.

The human rights organization said Roberto Mosquera del Peral, one of 14 Cuban men deported from the U.S. to Eswatini in July 2025, is being held without charge at the Matsapha Correctional Centre, where his health has now deteriorated.

‘Human Cost of Secret Transfers’

In a strongly worded statement, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, called Mosquera’s hunger strike “a stark warning about the human cost of secret transfer arrangements and unlawful detention without due process.”

“The authorities in Eswatini must urgently facilitate a medical assessment for Roberto by a qualified health professional, ensure confidential access to lawyers and families for all detainees, and disclose the legal basis for these detentions,” Chagutah said.

He added that both Eswatini and the United States must be transparent about the terms of their agreement, which has remained undisclosed since the men’s deportation earlier this year.

“No one should be transferred to a country where they are at real risk of serious human rights violations,” Chagutah continued. “Such transfers breach the principle of non-refoulement as laid out in international human rights law. Moreover, no one should be unlawfully detained. The Eswatini authorities must promptly either release Roberto and the 13 others, or establish lawful grounds for their detention before a competent court.”

Detained Without Charge

According to Amnesty and family members, none of the 14 men deported from the U.S. have any known ties to Eswatini. Despite being in custody for more than three months, they have not been charged or brought before a court.

Lawyers attempting to represent the group say they have been repeatedly denied confidential access to their clients. Relatives in Cuba and the U.S. have also been unable to confirm their wellbeing.

Mosquera’s hunger strike, which began on October 15, is now in its second week. Rights monitors say he has lost significant weight and is showing signs of serious physical weakness.

Calls for Transparency

Amnesty International’s statement comes amid mounting concern over the opaque deportation arrangement between Washington and Mbabane. The agreement has never been publicly acknowledged by either government, and Eswatini has no formal resettlement program for foreign nationals.

Human rights observers say the case raises broader questions about U.S. deportation practices that involve third-party states. “If confirmed, this would represent a troubling precedent — using a small African nation to detain individuals the U.S. cannot legally repatriate elsewhere,” said one regional analyst familiar with U.S.–Africa policy.

No Comment From Governments

Neither the U.S. Department of State nor Eswatini’s Ministry of Home Affairs has publicly commented on the detentions. Requests for clarification from journalists and human rights groups have gone unanswered.

The Eswatini government has also not indicated whether the detainees have been granted access to medical care or consular assistance.

Violations of International Law

Legal experts say if confirmed, the secret transfer could violate international humanitarian and refugee law, including the Convention Against Torture and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, both of which prohibit states from sending individuals to places where they face potential abuse or indefinite detention.

“This kind of offshoring of responsibility allows governments to evade accountability,” said a human rights attorney in Johannesburg. “It undermines the rule of law and the right to due process.”

Health Concerns Intensify

As of Friday, Mosquera remains in detention in Matsapha, with no indication that authorities intend to review his case. Amnesty said his condition must be monitored closely by independent medical professionals.

“The Eswatini authorities must ensure Roberto receives appropriate medical care,” Chagutah said, warning that his life may be in danger if the hunger strike continues.

For now, the 14 men remain behind bars — detained in a country they have no ties to, under an agreement no one will explain.