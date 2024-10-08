News Americas, New York, NY, October 8, 2024: The Canadian government has updated its travel advisories, urging nationals to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting several Caribbean nations due largely to rising concerns about crime and safety. The advisory, updated on Monday, applies to Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic as well as Cuba.

Jamaica

As one of the region’s top tourist destinations, Jamaica faces a particular spotlight in the advisory. Canada warns that “violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, is a problem in large cities and tourist areas, including parts of Kingston and Montego Bay, despite the presence of police to counter criminal activity.” The advisory emphasizes that crimes tend to concentrate in what local authorities call “traditional hot spots” but can occur anywhere and at any time. Tourists are particularly vulnerable to theft and robbery, and there is an ongoing risk of becoming caught in gang-related crossfire, especially in urban areas.

Trinidad and Tobago

For Trinidad and Tobago, Canada is advising its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to certain areas due to the high levels of violence and gang activity. These areas include Beetham Estate Gardens, Cocorite, Downtown Port of Spain, Laventille, and Sea Lots. The advisory notes that gang violence and armed confrontations are common in these regions, posing a significant threat to both locals and visitors.

Guyana

Canadian nationals are being warned to exercise increased caution while visiting Guyana due to prevalent violent crime. The advisory highlights that criminal activity, often linked to illegal drug trafficking, includes homicides, assaults, armed robberies, and carjackings. Tourists are particularly vulnerable, with cases of foreigners being robbed at gunpoint, especially after withdrawing money from banks or shopping areas. To minimize risk, travelers are advised to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and refrain from walking alone after dark, especially in certain Georgetown neighborhoods like Agricola, Buxton, and Stabroek Market.

Dominican Republic

Punta Cana from the air, Dominican Republic.

While the Dominican Republic remains a popular destination, Canadian authorities caution travelers about rising crime levels, particularly in major cities. The advisory indicates that most incidents affecting tourists are opportunistic crimes such as theft and robbery, though violent crime is also a concern. Visitors are urged to be vigilant and avoid walking alone in isolated areas.

Cuba

Canada’s advisory for Cuba differs slightly, focusing on shortages of basic necessities such as food, medicine, and fuel. While crime is not highlighted as a major concern, the advisory emphasizes the challenges travelers may face due to limited access to essential supplies.

Haiti

Canada continues to strongly advise against all travel to Haiti, where severe political instability and widespread gang violence have made the situation increasingly dangerous for foreign visitors.

The Canadian government urges all travelers to stay informed, remain vigilant, and take necessary precautions when visiting these Caribbean nations.