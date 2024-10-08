News Americas, New York, NY, October 8, 2024: Despite much negative talk, Haitians, like many Caribbean immigrants continue to make remarkable strides in various fields, and the National Football League (NFL) is no exception. From remarkable college careers to becoming professional stars, Haitian-born and Haitian American players are showcasing their skills on the gridiron. Here are three Haitian-born NFL players currently making waves:

Haitian immigrant Mike Sainristil #0 of the Washington Commanders defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Mike Sainristil – Washington Commanders

Mike Sainristil, a talented cornerback for the Washington Commanders, has made a name for himself both in college and now in the NFL. Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 3, 2000, Sainristil’s family immigrated to Everett, Massachusetts, when he was just seven months old after political unrest in Haiti.

Sainristil excelled at Everett High School, where he was named Massachusetts’ 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year. After committing to the University of Michigan, he quickly became a standout player, contributing both as a wide receiver and later as a cornerback. His defensive prowess earned him first-team All-American honors in 2023, and he was instrumental in leading Michigan to a national championship that same year.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Sainristil was selected in the second round by the Commanders. So far in his rookie season, he’s made an immediate impact, recording 22 tackles and two pass breakups in just five games.

Haitian born Junior Colson #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks off the field during an NFL football practice at Hoag Performance Center on June 13, 2024 in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Junior Colson – Los Angeles Chargers

Born in Mirebalais, Haiti, Junior Colson’s journey to the NFL is a testament to resilience. After losing his father at the age of seven, he lived in an orphanage in Port-au-Prince before being adopted by Steve and Melanie Colson, who brought him to Tennessee. Colson adapted to life in the U.S. while embracing his love for football, becoming one of the top recruits in the nation as a linebacker.

Colson went on to play college football for the University of Michigan, where he earned accolades such as the Lott IMPACT Trophy and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. His consistent performance helped Michigan win three consecutive Big Ten titles and a national championship in 2023.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Colson has already proven to be a strong defensive presence, with high expectations for his professional career.

Haitian born Lewis Cine #36 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Lewis Cine – Buffalo Bills

Lewis Cine, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was born in Haiti on October 5, 1999, before moving to the United States as a young child. Cine’s family initially settled in Florida before relocating to Massachusetts, where he attended Everett High School and earned recognition as Massachusetts’ Defensive Player of the Year.

After completing his senior year at Trinity Christian School in Texas, Cine committed to play college football at the University of Georgia. He quickly became a standout player, helping Georgia win the national championship in 2021. Known for his speed and defensive acumen, Cine was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, a serious leg injury in his rookie season sidelined him. After being released by the Vikings in 2024, Cine signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, where he’s working towards making a strong comeback.

These three players represent the determination and resilience of Haitians in the NFL. Their stories not only inspire Haitian and immigrant communities but also show how far talent and perseverance can take you, no matter where your journey begins.