News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. March 7, 2024: Here are the top cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

In a significant development for cannabis policy advocacy and political representation, the Cannabis Freedom Party has announced that former NFL star and prolific cannabis advocate Ricky Williams has officially joined the party.

A bipartisan marijuana banking bill remains a “very high priority” for the Senate, and members are having “very productive” bicameral talks to reach a final agreement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tells Marijuana Moment.

The United Nations’s (UN) drug control body is reiterating that it considers legalizing marijuana for non-medical or non-scientific purposes a violation of international treaties, though it also said it appreciates that Germany’s government scaled back its cannabis plan ahead of a recent vote.

Silly Nice, a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand, has announced its official launch in New York State. With a commitment to quality and inclusivity, Silly Nice is set to make waves in the cannabis industry across the state.

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit in Guyana made a major drug bust on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) when they unearthed 660 brick-like parcels of foreign marijuana commonly known as “Creepy.” Reports are that the ranks found the drugs at Fisher Village, Essequibo Coast after they observed a multi-coloured speedboat operated by two individuals.

Sadhus or Hindu holy men participated in Maha Shivaratri by smoking weed on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 7, 2024.