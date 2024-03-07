News Americas, LONDON, England, Thurs. Mar. 7, 2024: Britain’s King Charles III, who is battling cancer, has seemingly returned to work, meeting today with Alexander Williams, the High Commissioner of Jamaica, and Carol Watson-Williams, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London.

Britain’s King Charles III (L) shakes hands with Alexander Williams, the High Commissioner of Jamaica, and Carol Watson-Williams, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on March 7, 2024. Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 75-year-old monarch was snapped shaking hands with the High Commissioner amid a stripped back schedule while he continues treatment for the yet unspecified cancer. He appeared cheery as he smiled with the couple and chatted in the picture.

Although the monarch is not carrying out public duties while he is in treatment, he is continuing with behind-the-scenes work. Last month, King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate. He has been continuing to recover at the weekends from the “less invasive” treatment at his country estates Sandringham and Highgrove, after his weekly visits to a London hospital.