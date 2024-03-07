News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Thurs. Mar. 7, 2024: A memorial service is set to be held from 4 p.m. Est this afternoon at a church in Orlando, Florida for Peter “Peetah” Morgan, lead vocalist of Grammy-winning reggae group, Morgan Heritage. Morgan died on Feb. 25th at the age of 46.

Peetah Morgan of Morgan Heritage performs during the 52nd annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 04, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

The New York-born Morgan’s distinctive vocals led his sister Una, and brothers Gramps, Lukes and Mr. Mojo on a number of hit songs including the defiant ‘Don’t Haffi Dread,’ ‘Down by The River,’ ‘Reggae Bring Back Love,’ and ‘She’s Still Loving Me.’The service is set this afternoon for the First United Methodist Church of Orlando at 142 E. Jackson Street. There will be an addition of the celebration of his life in Kingston, Jamaica at the beginning of April.Peetah Morgan’s death is another blow to the reggae community, following the loss of bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett and guitarist Donald Kinsey of The Wailers, also in February.One of his last performances came in November at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in South Florida.

REACTIONS

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Grammy winning singer Buju Banton recounted meeting the band for the first time in New York and expressed deep sorrow over Morgan’s unexpected death, especially as they were working on a new project together.

“Over twenty five years ago, I was invited to listen to a new group on the horizon. I was in NYC. I went to a place called Bushwick, Brooklyn, to listen to this set of new musicians/artists. I was completely in love with the sound, the work ethic and the good vibe I felt. That day I immediately added them to my European Tour dates and would go on to bring that sound to the world with the help of Penthouse’s Donovan Germain,” the Hills and Valleys singer wrote.

“We have always kept it honest with all we have done for our people and people of the world by extension. I spent the last two weeks of your life with you working on a very special project only to wake up today learning that you took a shortcut Peter. I am so saddened by this sudden turn of events. You a totally a reggae music superstar who gave from where our father said we should, our hearts,” he added.

“All those memories, all that laughter, all those tours. I am going to miss you Peter and I will comfort myself with this thought. You cannot come to us but we must come to where you are. Until then Peter, I love you. The brother I never had,” Buju ended.

Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, expressed his profound sorrow on X, remarking on the significant impact of Morgan’s death on both Jamaica and the reggae music scene, describing it as a “colossal loss.”

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing today of Peter “Peetah” Morgan, lead singer of Morgan Heritage,” tweeted Olivia Babsy Grange, Jamaica’ minister of culture, gender and entertainment.”

“Shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Peetah Morgan, lead singer in Morgan Heritage. His voice was so special and his contribution to Reggae music globally was incredible. Heartfelt condolences to his family,” David Rodigan, reggae deejay and BBC1 host posted.

“Peetah has left us much too soon” said Randy Chin, President of VP Records, “we send heartfelt condolences to his family and fans.”

Morgan Heritage followed their father’s path into the music industry. The senior Morgan, who was from Clarendon parish in rural Jamaica, had a strong seller in the United States in 1981 with “I’ll do Anything For You.” He died in Atlanta in 2022 at 76.While Morgan Heritage recorded one album for MCA Records in 1994, it was not until they relocated to Jamaica shortly after and worked with producers such as Bobby Digital that they gathered momentum.Known for his work with Shabba Ranks, Bobby Digital produced “Don’t Haffi Dread,” and the 1999 album of the same name, which contained several hit singles. It earned Morgan Heritage a following in Jamaica, Europe, the United States and Japan where they toured.

Peetah Morgan and his siblings won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2016 for Strictly Roots. He is survived by his loving wife Maria Gunabe-Morgan, 11 children and 2 grandchildren.