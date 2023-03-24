News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 24, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Four-time Grammy winner Erykah Badu has launched her first line of branded premium cannabis under the name, That Badu. The line is available at Cookies and Lemonnade stores in California.

The debut of That Badu comes three years after Badu created Apple Tree, a cannabis accessory company.

Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Cannabis has launched Its newest product – whole flower liquid diamond infused pre-rolls.

The secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says he’s aware that there’s significant public interest in the timeline for the administrative review of marijuana scheduling—but there are “a few hoops we need to jump through” before completing that assessment.

Still upset over the decision to allow the importation of ganja from Canada, a farmer in St Mary is bashing the Government for what he claim is too much bureaucracy in the sector.

“We don’t need any licence to plant the weed,” herbalist Rasta Wilson told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a veto on an industrial hemp bill that would have eased a THC restriction on the crop and removed an annual industry study.

Noem vetoed House Bill 1209 which would have allowed state licensed industrial processors to accept raw hemp containing up to 5% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.

This week, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs held a session in Vienna, with Bolivia and Colombia among the participating countries. Both nations requested the removal of the coca leaf from the list of banned substances, citing its various uses and properties, and asserting their right to commercialize and industrialize the plant.

Switzerland has approved plans to legalize the sale and consumption of cannabis in Zurich in a trial designed to assess social and economic benefits.

From this summer, a test group of 2,100 Zurich residents will be permitted to buy regulated doses of the drug for personal use.

Legal cannabis sales in the U.S. totaled $30 billion in 2022 and are projected to surpass $35 billion in 2023 according to New Frontier Data.

