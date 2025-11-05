News Americas, BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Wed. Nov. 5, 2025: The St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards has issued a mandatory nationwide recall of all flavors of the product “Milonga – Cannabis Infused Tea: Yerba Mate,” warning that it is unauthorized for sale or distribution in the Federation.

In an official statement, the Bureau said the tea, which was discovered for sale in local supermarkets and bars, poses a significant public health and safety risk, particularly to children.

“The presence of this unauthorized cannabis-infused beverage in publicly traded spaces such as supermarkets and bars poses a significant risk to public health and safety,” the Bureau stated.

According to the agency, product labels indicate that the tea contains 10mg of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) — the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. “THC is classified as a Class A Controlled Drug under the nation’s Drugs Act, making the sale of this product illegal,” the Bureau noted.

The recall is being enforced under the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards Regulations, the Drugs (Prevention and Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) Act, and the Customs and Excise Act. Consumers are strongly advised not to consume the tea and to dispose of it immediately. Retailers and distributors are legally required to remove the product from their shelves within 48 hours and halt all sales.

The Bureau warned that failure to comply with the recall order will result in enforcement action.

About the Product

According to the company’s website, Milonga is a South Florida-based lifestyle brand founded by father and son duo Shadi and Samer Atassi, who were inspired by the South American ritual of drinking yerba mate.

Shadi, a former professional soccer player, discovered mate during his time in Argentina, while Samer grew up immersed in its daily tradition. Together, they created Milonga to “reimagine yerba mate for modern life.”

The brand produces cannabis-infused yerba mate beverages that blend hemp-derived THC and CBD with natural ingredients such as organic yerba mate, açaí, and L-Theanine, which the company says promotes relaxation and focus.

Milonga offers several flavours, including Açaí Mint, Citrus Mango, and Peach Ginger, and claims to provide “a functional upgrade for modern minds and social lives” — promoting “clarity and balance, not a buzz without the burnout.”

The company markets its products across several U.S. states where cannabis-infused beverages are legal.