By Dr. Oswald Thomas

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 6, 2025: Therapists, counselors, pastors, psychologists, psychiatrists, wellness coaches, and psychotherapists, our emotional first responders during hurricanes and natural disasters, often carry the unspoken weight of collective trauma. They absorb the pain stories of countless survivors while quietly suppressing their own. Yet, as research consistently shows, secondary traumatic stress and compassion fatigue can erode the empathy and resilience that once defined their calling. Caring for those in the helping professions, therefore, is not a luxury; it is an ethical, emotional, and professional necessity.

Jamaican reggae star Shaggy on the scene in Blackriver, Jamaica, handing out supplies after Hurricane Melissa devasted the area. (Jamaica gleaner image)

The first act of healing begins with intentional rest. Evidence from trauma psychology underscores that sleep, nutrition, movement, and hydration are not trivial habits but biological interventions essential for emotional recovery. Self-care must be reframed as sacred stewardship, not selfish indulgence. Professionals should schedule “pause points” throughout their week, brief intervals for prayer, mindfulness, silence, or nature walks, to help regulate nervous system responses overstimulated by chronic exposure to distress. Group check-ins and reflective supervision sessions can normalize vulnerability and remind helpers that healing is communal, not solitary.

Equally vital is peer to peer counseling and group sessions for debriefing personal issues that helpers may be facing in their own lives, whether related to family, finances, illness, grief, or other challenges. Research in positive psychology and organizational resilience shows that professionals who share emotional burdens with trusted colleagues recover more quickly from crisis work. Structured debriefings, story circles, or virtual “listening cafés” create safe spaces where practitioners can speak openly without judgment. Empathic witnessing, simply being present with another’s pain, becomes an act of collective therapy. These shared rituals reaffirm connection, dissolve isolation, and strengthen the psychological scaffolding needed to sustain the work of care.

Therapists and clergy must also reclaim creativity as therapy. Music, art, journaling, and storytelling can transform vicarious trauma into meaning making. Neuroscience affirms that creative expression activates restorative neural pathways, reducing anxiety and emotional exhaustion. Faith leaders might compose reflections or poetry on resilience, while clinicians might engage in expressive arts or reflective writing groups. In rediscovering beauty amid brokenness, healers are reminded that hope, like art, is a form of resistance.

In sum, to sustain others, the helper must remember their own humanity. Self-compassion is wisdom born of experience. In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, our caregivers must be granted the grace to weep, rest, and recover. As the Caribbean rebuilds its physical and emotional foundations, its healers too must rebuild the inner architecture of their well-being. To tend to oneself, after all, is to keep the lamp of service lit for others.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Oswald Thomas (BPS, MS, PhD, ChT, PhD) is a Staff Clinical Psychologist with the New Jersey State Department of Health and Addictions and a Clinical Psychologist with Long Island City Psychotherapy Services. He also serves as a director on the governing board of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean. Honored by the Bronx Borough President of New York City for his work in mental health and suicide prevention on June 8, 2025, Dr. Thomas brings over 30 years of clinical and consulting experience. He is a respected mental health expert, author, and media contributor whose work integrates faith, science, and human resilience to help individuals and institutions thrive amid adversity.