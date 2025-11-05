News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 5, 2025: Hurricane Melissa swept through the Caribbean leaving more than homes to rebuild. It left hearts in need of restoration. Among those most profoundly affected are our elders, the keepers of memory, faith, and family. Their vulnerabilities amplified by age, chronic conditions, and social isolation remind us that caring for them is not merely a duty. It is a sacred expression of love, a testament to our shared humanity, and a reflection of the resilience that binds us.

Dorothy Headley, 75, prepares a meal of cow liver over a wood fire as damaged property is seen in the background in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in the Watercress community of Westmoreland, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

In the Caribbean, and especially as Jamaicans, we understand that out of one came many. Our lives are interlocked in oneness, a oneness felt in grief yet also in resilience. This sense of collective identity becomes a source of strength when supporting elders. Community care, attentive listening, and acts of presence are not only practical necessities but also expressions of this interwoven human spirit.

Recovery requires practical support infused with compassion. Maintaining up-to-date medical records and ensuring continuity of medication are essential. Securing mobility aids, glasses, and hearing devices preserves independence and dignity. Establishing neighborhood and faith-based check-in systems prevents isolation. Shelters must be elder-friendly and accessible. Prioritizing chronic disease management after a disaster safeguards both life and wellness. Community planning through resilience hubs staffed by trained volunteers and stocked with essential supplies ensures not only physical safety but inclusion and belonging.

Disasters weigh heavily on hearts as well as homes. Trauma, anxiety, and grief can overwhelm older adults. Empathy, attentive listening, and social engagement nurture mental health and bolster resilience. Simple gestures such as storytelling, music, shared meals, and prayer restore hope, affirm worth, and weave together the unbroken thread of our collective identity. Recognizing our interconnectedness deepens the impact of these gestures. Out of one came many, yet the care we give to elders binds us together in a shared journey of recovery and resilience.

Caribbean elders often draw comfort from traditional healing practices. Herbs such as moringa, turmeric, lemongrass, and castor oil provide continuity and connection. When responsibly combined with conventional medicine, these practices support well-being, preserve cultural heritage, and strengthen community bonds.

Caring for elders after a disaster is more than crisis management. It is the heartbeat of our society. Every act of presence and kindness rebuilds more than structures. It restores dignity, trust, and intergenerational continuity. In our shared oneness we find resilience, wisdom, and the enduring spirit of our people. Through unity, we remain unshaken, together in grief and together in hope.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Suzette A. Henry, MBA, MBBS, MD, Ph.D., is a healthcare leader with more than 27 years’ experience in geriatric care, chronic disease management, and healthcare education. She holds advanced degrees in nursing, medicine, biomedical sciences, and business. Dr. Henry integrates evidence-based care with community service and faith-centered values, promoting wellness that heals both body and spirit.