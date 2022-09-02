News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 2, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 2, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios made headlines this week not so much for his tennis as his complaints. Kyrgios served up a list of complaints to the press after smelling marijuana and hearing noises during a recent set at the US Open, sparking a wave of backlash online. Kyrgios was playing his second round match on Wednesday evening at Louis Armstrong Stadium against Benjamin Bonzi when he complained to the chair umpire that he was smelling marijuana smoke.

Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets pleaded guilty Wednesday to an amended misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana stemming from a traffic stop in May in Kentucky. The plea in Richmond, Ky., court carries a 30-day conditional charge probated for 12 months.

Singapore’s first Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling has​been suspended from competition after he admitted to consuming cannabis in Vietnam in May.

Switzerland is to become the first European country to launch a cannabis sales pilot program to study the effects of cannabis legalization. The so-called “Weed Care” pilot program will be officially launched on September 15 and is scheduled to last for two and a half years, ending in March 2025.

The President of the Republic of Panama this week signed an Executive Decree regulating the medicinal and therapeutic use of cannabis, along with its derivatives, in the Central American country.

New York state has begun accepting applications to open its first legal recreational pot shops, taking a novel approach by reserving the initial roughly 150 retail dispensary licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives.

A majority of people say they smoke marijuana more than cigarettes, based on data from a new Gallup poll.

Sixteen percent of Americans say they currently smoke marijuana with 48% of respondents sharing that they have tried it at some point in their life — the highest rate ever recorded by Gallup.

Bermuda police have arrested a man after they discovered a substantial amount of cannabis plants in his yard in Devonshire, Bermuda. The plants were seized under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

And three marijuana stocks to watch this week are: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF); High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) and Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN).