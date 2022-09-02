News Americas, Brooklyn, NY, Fri. Sept. 2, 2022: It’s carnival time once again in Brooklyn, NY. After a two-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Indian American Day Carnival returns live this weekend.

Presented by the West Indian American Day Carnival Association, (WIADCA), the carnival weekend, billed as the largest in North America, gets underway this afternoon, Friday, September 2nd with the Island 2 Island concert from 4 – 11 p.m. Get tickets at island2island.frontlineticketing.com.

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 3rd, the Junior Carnival Parade returns from 9 a.m. from St. John’s Place and Kingston Avenue).

In the evening, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., get ready for PAN in A Minor, featuring some of New York’s renowned pan virtuosos.

And on Sunday, September 4th, get ready for the PAINTOPIA JOUVERT FETE from 7 am – 2 p.m. Admission: paintopiajouvertnyc.eventbrite.com. This will be followed by the AMNESIA DAY PARTY! From 3-11 p.m. featuring an all-DJ cast. Admission: amnesia.frontlineticketing.com.

The Brooklyn WIADCA carnival is back. (Hayden Roger Celestin image/NANN)

On Monday, the event will once again culminate with a parade of mas bands and costumed revelers down Eastern Parkway. Participating 2022 Carnival Bands/cultural leaders presenting an array of costumed masterpieces include: Freaks Mas’, Sesame Flyers International, Sky Maxx Mas’, Afro Kreyol, Antoine International, Caribbeing, Banboche, Mango Tree Mas’ Adult, New Horizon, Creole Jam, Branches & Associates Band, Suga Candy Mas’, D’ Midas International, Insomnia Mas’ Productions, Mas’ Productions, Kaisokah Moko Jumbies, Sherzel Productions, Platinum Kids Mas’, Stronjeh International Kids, Gemz Kidz and more.

“This year our return to the parkway inspires us to continue the cultural work on behalf of our community, City, State and partners,” said Michelle Gibbs-Francis, chair of WIADCA. “Without them, the Mas’ and Pan groups especially, we would not be here today. As for our COVID protocols we have several guidelines in place to verify vaccination and temperature checks.”

See more on admission, info and donations at www.carnival.nyc.