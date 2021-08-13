Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 13, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Aug. 13, 2021 in 60 seconds:



Seems huge blunts were also part of Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash at Martha’s Vineyard. Rapper Trap Beckham and TJ Chapman posted later deleted photos smoking marijuana blunts, that are legal in the state of Massachusetts.

Singer Beyonce Says She discovered CBD on Her last tour, and is now building a hemp and a honey farm.

South African company, Highlands Investments, has secured the sale of 8.5 tonnes of its Highlands Pure THC and CBD flower and trim into the European medical cannabis market.

The Colombian government has approved exports of dried cannabis for medical and other industries. the pivotal move marks another step forward for the country as it develops its marijuana industry.

Regulators at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have given the go-ahead to Colorado’s hemp management plan, which will govern the state’s sizable industry for the crop and ensure that businesses there continue to operate in compliance with federal law.

A Rastafarian high priest in The Bahamas has expressed his disappointment in the delay of the much-promised Marijuana Bill being tabled in Parliament. In May, Attorney General Carl Bethel said A Bill will be introduced to Parliament before the end of the Budget year. That Has not happened.

There’s a new shift at the US-Mexico border. The most sought-after weed exchanging hands at the U.S.-Mexico border is coming from the green fields of California and being sold in Mexico, instead of the other way around according to a Washington Post.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Green Thumb Industries, GTBIF; Item 9 Labs, INLB and Urban-gro, UGRO.