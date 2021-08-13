News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 13, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Aug. 13, 2021:

The US Is warning Americans Not To Travel To Aruba As the Country Reported another 155 news COVID-19 infection cases Thursday.

Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bermuda, entry regulations now require proof of a negative PCR test result taken within four days of arrival instead of the previous five-day window. This applies to all travelers 2 years and older.

Jamaica has imposed tighter COVID-19 restrictions due to the rapid surge in case numbers and hospitalizations since June 1. The new restrictions are in effect through Aug. 31. Curfew hours run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.

The US is advising Americans To Reconsider Travel To Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Martinique is under a curfew as the island sees a new surge in COVID-19 Cases.

Get ready for the Virgin Atlantic flight from Edinburgh directly to Barbados. The flight to Barbados will be Scotland’s only direct service to the Caribbean and will launch on December 5th.

And Sandals Resorts is now extending its offer of complimentary vacations to almost 100 Caribbean athletes who represented their countries. However, the offer is only open to athletes from countries where Sandals has a resort.