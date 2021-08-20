Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 20, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Aug. 20, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Wu-Tang rap legend Method Man is bringing his cannabis brand to New York. TICAL — coined after the title of his first solo album, stands for Taking into Consideration All Lives and will be available for purchase as part of New York’s legalized adult-use market.

Celebrity blogger and media personality Perez Hilton and leading hemp-based CBD researchers have forged a business partnership in support of My True 10, a CBD Gummies line available at mytrue10.com.

Akerna has secured an exclusive partnership with the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to provide the MCA with a specially developed customer relationship management tool designed to strengthen the medicinal cannabis industry while simultaneously adhering to regulatory needs and creating a user-friendly experience.

New Jersey Regulators Have Finally Approved Rules For Adult-Use Marijuana Market Nearly One Year After Legalization Vote.

Swedish pop star Tove Lo has partnered with Cann to launch a caffeinated cannabis beverage made with yerba mate, a popular plant stemming from the southern cone of Latin America.

Tilray this week acquired a majority of the debt that California-based MedMen Enterprises owes to New York hedge fund Gotham Green Partners and other funds, giving the Canadian cannabis producer a shot to acquiring the company in the future.

Flower and Freedom, which describes itself as a “wellness website,” is looking to pay a group of people $1,500 each to smoke weed for an entire month—and will even provide the cannabis.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Sundial Growers Inc(SNDL), Innovative Industrial Properties(IIPR) and Green Thumb Industries(GTBIF).