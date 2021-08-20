News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 20, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Aug. 20, 2021:

The US Is warning Americans Not To Travel To Dominica Because of COVID-19 And as The Island Reported Its First Death From The Virus.

Canada is Warning Against Non-Essential Travel To The British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands and Haiti due to COVID-19 and the August 14, 2021 Earthquake, Respectively.

Cuba now has the most number of COVID-19 Cases In The Caribbean and most Number of Deaths From The Virus.

Turks and Caicos will be requiring all visitors 16 and over to show proof of full vaccination in order to be granted entry to the destination. The rule will apply to all visitors who are 16 years and over.

Elite Island Resorts has announced that it will require all its guests 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of September 1st at its properties in Antigua, St. Lucia, The Grenadines and Barbados.

Get ready for the Air France nonstop Flight between Miami International Airport and Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe. It operates twice each week, with service on Tuesdays and Fridays.

And Virgin Atlantic will begin flying from London Heathrow to St Lucia three times on December 18th.