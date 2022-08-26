News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 26, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, August 26, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Seasoned pro wrestler and NWO co-founder Kevin Nash is going full throttle into the cannabis industry by launching his own strain, with the expertise of the cultivators behind HYMAN Cannabis.

Kate Moss is set to launch a wellness brand called COSMOSS that according to the Daily Mail include a range ofCBD face oils.

A key U.S. senator is conceding that the​votes may not be there to pass a wide-ranging legalization bill he’s sponsoring—but like his colleagues, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) says he remains hopeful that Congress will enact “some key reforms” on cannabis this session.

The FBI said on Thursday that the recent use of marijuana—and even CBD—automatically disqualifies people from working at the federal agency. People interested in joining FBI must have abstained from consuming cannabinoids, including the non-intoxicating kind, for at least a year before submitting an application.

Malaysia says it plans to learn from the cannabis policy of neighbouring Thailand in its effort to legalise use of the drug for medical purposes, in a country where possession can bring the death penalty now.

Aurora Cannabis is diversifying into the vegetable propagation and ornamental flowers business amid a massive marijuana glut in Canada by acquiring a controlling interest in Bevo Agtech, one of the largest suppliers of flowers and vegetable seedlings in North America.

The global cannabis drinks market is set to grow by a value of $8.3 billion in 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3%, according to Future Market Insights.

Six Jamaican men were sentenced to two and a half years in prison in The Bahamas on Thursday after two days of surveillance on the farm in North Andros for the cultivation of more than four acres of marijuana in the country.

And three marijuana stocks to watch this week are: Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (RWBYF), TILT Holdings (TLLTF) and NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP).