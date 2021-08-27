Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 20, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Aug. 27, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Ziggy Marley, the son of iconic reggae artist Bob Marley, has launched a line of vegan CBD products for dogs. Marley teamed up with plant-based wellness brand One Farm to create the line, called Ziggy Marley Apawthecary.

Kevin Durant is now in the weed business. Durant has announced a partnership and sponsorship deal with cannabis marketplace Weedmaps. He has been an advocate for the benefits of marijuana in the past and has invested in cannabis-related businesses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed that getting New York’s budding marijuana sales program off the ground will be a high priority. Under the law, New York will charge a 13 percent excise tax on marijuana sales, with 9 percent going to the state and 4 percent to local governments.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which owns Foxwoods Resort, is considering establishing a cannabis retail business among other possible options, its chairman said Tuesday. The ‘mega-dispensary’ for marijuana will be as large as 25,000 square feet.

DJ GRiZ is back in the weed game. He’s launching two brand new cannabis lines: Astro Hippie, which will focus on premium, high-THC flower; Telescope will offer various CBD products including flower, edibles, and tinctures.

Customers of Jamaica medical marijuana distributor Epican could end up without their fix in coming months after the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) ordered the entity to destroy more than 1,000 plants cultivated after its license to operate expired at the end of 2020.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.(HRVSF), Body and Mind Inc. (BMMJ) and Rhinomed Limited (RHNMF).

https://youtu.be/ruimTEiHBvI