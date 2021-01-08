Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 8, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021:

Endexx Corporation, a global marijuana brand with licenses in Jamaica, has entered into a joint venture with rapper DJ Khaled.

The US Senate will vote to pass a bill to federally legalize marijuana within the next two years according to a top Democratic lawmaker.

New York’s Governor this week announced a proposal to legalize and create a comprehensive system to oversee and regulate cannabis in New York that will see a new Office of Cannabis Management created to oversee the new adult-use program.

Crucian Hemp Farms, LLLP has scored the first hemp licenses in the USVI.

Israel’s discount supermarket king Rami Levy is set to add medical marijuana too to his consumer product lineup in Good Pharm.

New research from Technavio says the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market size has the potential to grow by USD 155.28 million during 2020-2024.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. has completed a USD$17,000,000 initial public offering and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Looking for a CBD Lube. SFGate recommends “O” by Dani Pepper for better orgasms as well as Privy Peach.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Aphria Inc., (APHA); Curaleaf Hldgs Inc: CURLF and Medical Marijuana, Inc. Common Stock, (MJNA)