News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 8, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Jan. 8, 2021:

Puerto Rico’s beaches, marinas and pools will reopen today, Jan. 8, 2021, after a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Canada yesterday updated its warning to nationals to Avoid Avoid non-essential travel The entire Caribbean region due to COVID-19.

Eight Caribbean countries have been deemed as Low Risk or Level 1 COVID-19 countries by the CDC. They are: Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands, the CAyman Islands, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Montserrat.

The Dominican Republic on Thursday recorded over 1,100 new covid-19 cases to push the total past 177,000.

Tourism officials across the region this week paused to pay tribute to Gordon Butch Stewart, the Founder of the famous Sandals Resorts, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2021 in Miami.

Famous BBC Show, Death in Paradise, launched season 10 last night from Deshaies on the northwest coast of Basse-Terre Island in Guadeloupe. Death in Paradise continues on January 14th at 9pm on BBC One.

Jetblue is now offering two Caribbean steals in the pandemic. through Jan. 12th, you can book a $49 one way travel from Newark to Nassau and a $49 one-way fare from Philadelphia to San Juan, Puerto Rico.