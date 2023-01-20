News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 20, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Boosie wants to be the next rapper granted a pardon from the government. After learning Meek Mill received one from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Badazz took to Twitter to ask the Louisiana government to free him from his criminal record. Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested in 2008 after police found marijuana and a firearm in his car.He pled guilty to the drug charges and was sentenced to two years in prison. After serving his time, he was charged with first-degree murder in the summer of 2010.

The US Virgin Islands has legalized recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. Adults there will now be able to possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana.

Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, has pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a plea agreement he signed with them.

A second licensed adult-use cannabis retailer has opened in New York. Smacked is located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood in Manhattan.

The Global Industrial Hemp Market will grow to US$ 15.01 Billion in 2028, a new report claims.

The Air Force and Space Force has a new pilot program that is granting applicants who test positive for THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, a chance to retest and possibly join the ranks.

Kaya Group, the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean has announced that its Kaya Extracts subsidiary plans to enter the legal psilocybin market in Jamaica where the laws are more relaxed.

Looking for the best CBD on the market in 2023?

The Best Overall CBD Oil for Pain: Zatural Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Drops

Safe for Daily Use: Sunday Scaries CBD Oil

Most Versatile: Koi Naturals CBD Oil Tincture

And three Cannabis stocks to avoid this year are: Aurora Cannabis (ACB); SNDL (SNDL) and Canopy Growth (CGC).