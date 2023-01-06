News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 6, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Legendary label, Death Row Records, has entered the cannabis industry under the leadership of Snoop Dogg. Death Row Cannabis was first available at select Cookies California stores throughout California in Brentwood, San Bernardino, and San Diego on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Government-funded health insurance in Colombia now includes medical cannabis coverage, potentially expanding the market for therapeutic marijuana in the South American country.

The first legal cannabis dispensary in the state of New York opened in Manhattan last week. Run by the nonprofit Housing Works, the store, located near Astor Place at 750 Broadway, currently offers products from six New York-based companies.

While the US Congress is in chaos, A push for legal marijuana has begun in Minnesota.

Coral Cove Wellness Resort in Jamaica is now offering cannabis on site at its fully licensed cannabis dispensary.

Florida activists have collected just under 150,000 valid signatures so far in their bid to put an adult-use cannabis legalization question before voters next year.

The number of American children accidentally ingesting cannabis edibles has jumped nearly 15 times in recent years as more states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana, according to a scientific study published Tuesday.

And three Cannabis stocks to watch In 2023 are: Kanabo Group (KNB); Cellular Goods (CBX) and Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCTP).